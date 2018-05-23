Trío Ellas brings its mariachi sounds to Warnors Theatre on Friday (May 25)

The Los Ángeles-based group Trío Ellas will perform at Fresno’s Warnors Theatre on Friday (May 23) at 7:30 p.m.
The performance is sponsored by Arte Américas.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Here is a look at the group from a 2014 Vida en el Valle interview.
Trío Ellas started performing at a local Los Ángeles restaurant out of necessity.
That was 11 years ago.
Today, the all-female trío is on the road to an impressive musical career. Their debut album, ‘Con Ustedes’ earned them a 2012 Latin Grammy nomination. (The group has since released another album, ‘Noches Angelinas’).
Trío Ellas’ members are
▪ Suemy González (violin and vocals), a graduate of University of Southern California’s prestigious Thornton School of Music and born in Sacramento;
▪ Nelly Cortez, from East Los Ángeles, (guitarrón and vocals), a fourth generation mariachi musician and recreational pilot;
▪ Stephanie Amaro, from Whittier, (guitar and vocals), a versatile musician who performs and records in genres ranging from electronica to mariachi.
Q: Musically, you could have gone in any direction, why trio music?
A: “Musically, we actually go in all directions. We are a trio because there are 3 of us. Although we do enjoy and perform trio music such as tunes from Los Panchos and Los 3 Ases, that is not the only type of music we play. We range from jazz, bolero, country and rock music.”
Q: Your debut album was nominated for a Latin Grammy, what was that like for you?
A: “It sort of gave us a renewed faith in the music business, that an unknown and unsigned band like us could sit there next to the biggest names in the genre as equals based on musical merit, if only for one evening.”
Q: You have performed on stage with other musical greats, who has been the most rewarding for you?
A: “A couple memorable performances have been with Ben Gibbard (’Death Cab for Cutie’) on the Conan O’Brien show where we accompanied him with his song titled ‘Something’s Rattling’ which we also recorded on his latest album. Another memorable moment was when we were asked if we wanted to play a song along with Sheila E and were given about 5 minutes of preparation time. We quickly chose a tune to play along with her and she used a trash can as her instrument.”
Q: Because music is typically dominated by men, how difficult has it been for you ladies?
A: “It really hasn’t been that difficult for us. We have found that the truly great musicians don’t have that macho insecurity and they treat us with respect.”
Q: What can the audience expect from your performance in Fresno Jan. 31?
A: “They can expect a dose of our own brand of L.A. based Latin music. They can expect all of our musical influences through a tough and loving Latina filter. They can expect some new outfits, and a great time of course!”
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment and your biggest challenge?
A: “Obviously we would say recording with Lady Gaga, but actually it has been gaining the respect of the very tight knit Latin music community.”
Trío Ellas’ albums can be found on iTunes and Amazon.
Details: www.trioellas.com, www.facebook.com/trioellas.
