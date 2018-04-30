Una Noche Mexicana con la güerita consentida Alicia Villarreal en el Gallo Center en Modesto

Con más de 23 años de carrera artística, Alicia Villarreal regresó a los escenarios en los Estados Unidos en el 2018 con nuevo disco y nuevo show.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
Trailer: 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword'

Trailer: 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword'

Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, and Jude Law star in 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword.' Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to ackno

Trailer: 'Coco'

Trailer: 'Coco'

Adrian Molina, co-director and writer of Pixar’s film ‘Coco,’ was honored by California Latino Legislative Caucus with the 2017 Latino Spirit Award in arts and entertainment at the state Capitol on May 1.