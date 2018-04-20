Lip tales: ‘Too old’ Liles powers his way to fourth-place finish

It appears that the Principal’s Lip Sync contest, held April 14 at the Clovis West High gym, is the only place where you can hear ‘Gangnam Style’ and ‘Chandelier’ by Sia in Spanish.
Throw in the Beyoncé Spanish-language version of ‘Move Your Body’ and you have an idea of what Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles had to lip sync to while dancing and prancing on stage.
He managed to grab fourth place in the large school category, and pocketed $2,000 for his school’s scholarship fund.
“I’m getting too old,” said Liles after the 5-minute performance.
Despite the hard work, Liles said the participation is important.
“It builds culture on our campus,” said Liles. “We have a lot of fun together. That is the most important reason to be here.”
Liles sported a black-and-blonde wig for the opening number, ‘Chandelier,’ while he was ringed by female dancers. He then gave way to a staff member for the Beyoncé song before returning for the final song.
“Last year, it looked like fun, and I wanted to do it this year,” said Sunnyside junior Deana Martínez. “There was a lot of time and energy we put in.”
Sunnyside High School
Lip sync: 13 points
Creativity: 16 points
Performance/execution: 17 points
Set up/strike down: 16 points
Costumes: 16 points
Total: 78 points
Scholarship money: $2,000
