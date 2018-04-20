Lip tales: Clovis West’s Sarkisian fourth in competition

Clovis West High principal Richard Sarkisian has never been to the land of zapateadas (boot stomping), flirted with the girlfriend of an athlete nor attempted to look like a cool rancher.
Sarkisian, however, did all those while performing at the April 14 Principal’s Lip Sync contest in his school gym.
Backed by Ballet Folklórico Águilas de Oro, the principal lip synced – and danced – to the boot-scooting ‘La Zapateada Encabronado,’ the merengue-tinged ‘La Mujer del Pelotero’ and the humerous norteño song ‘El Ranchero Chido.’
In the end, that was good enough for third place in the large school division a competition that began 30 years ago in Modesto.
“The hardest part was trying to lip sync,” said Sarkisian, who participated in the contest for the first time. However, he was a teacher at Clovis West and knows about the contest whose mission is to get principals more involved with students they might not otherwise relate with.
“This was a challenge for our principal,” said Julio Bustos, the Águilas director. “The parents are witness that he did a great job.”
The six-member Banda Las Águilas kicked off the music for the first number of the 5-minute performance.
Clovis West High School
Lip sync: 16 points
Creativity: 15 points
Performance/execution: 16 points
Set up/strike down: 17 points
Costumes: 16 points
Total: 80 points
Scholarship money: $2,500
