Lip tales: Tracy captures runner-up spot for second straight year

Jason Noll is a veteran of the Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
Minutes before the 2018 competition began at Clovis High School, the Tracy High School principal nonchalantly scanned through his cell phone.
About a half hour later, he wide awake as he led students and staff through a rousing re-enactment of the Oscar-winning movie ‘Coco’ – complete with an alebrije (Mexican spirit animal).
By the end of the 5-minute route, Noll found himself in second place and pocketed the $3,000 in scholarship funds.
Asked by emcee Lupita Lomelí about how long it took him to rehearse for the competition, Noll replied: “Too long!”
But, he got serious.
“It’s absolutely worth it,” said Noll, who competed in the competition for the 10th year. “It’s fun, and it’s for the kids.”
This was the second consecutive year that Tracy High, which traveled the longest distance for the April 14 event, has finished in second place.
“It’s not about who gets first, second or third,” said Noll. “I might look a little stupid at times. I might get giggles or laughs, but it is worth it.”
That is what makes it fun, said Tracy High senior Sandra Camacho.
“He’s very enthusiastic,” said Camacho as she prepared for the event. “There’s a lot of pressure for us to do well.”
Classmate Joseph Castro said there were a lot of first-time students performing this year.
Other than the competition (Castro danced and handled some of the props), he enjoys meeting students from other schools “I normally wouldn’t meet.”
Tracy High School
Lip sync: 16 points
Creativity: 18 points
Performance/execution: 15 points
Set up/strike down: 18 points
Costumes: 18 points
Total: 85 points
Scholarship money: $3,000
