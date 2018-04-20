Lip tales: Central’s Robert Pérez’s moves pay off with $3,500 for scholarships

It only seemed like a cast of thousands when Central High School moved onto the stage of the 2018 Principal’s Lip Sync contest at the Clovis West gym on April 14.
There was plenty of color, from the white jeans the male dancers wore to the bright French fuschia skirts of the female dancers.
The music ranged from the tender ballad ‘La India Bonita’ (The Beautiful Indian) to the booming Sinaloa, banda sounds of ‘El Sauce y la Palma’ to the Bando El Recodo-energized ‘El Gallo.’
In the end, Central High principal Robert Pérez sang, danced, bobbled, hopped and preened his way to a second consecutive title in the large school division.
Pérez said that with the backing of Danzantes de Tláloc and its director, Rosa González, “anybody can look good.”
“I still don’t think I know how to dance,” said Pérez afterwards.
Teslla Ramírez, a sophomore, thinks otherwise.
“It was great to work with our principal,” said Ramírez. “It’s a night to remember!”
“It’s all a credit to the kids,” said Pérez. “I can dance a little, but not on cue. It takes a lot of practice.”
Pérez praised the Tláloc dancers.
“They’re phenomenal. They travel all over the state,” he said. “For them to train me is quite an honor.”
Pérez may have created a monster. Some students were already talking about the 2019 competition.
“This kids win every day,” he said. “They want to repeat. They want to go bigger.”
González, the Tláloc director, used 60 students for the performance. She had about 200 total students involved, from beginning to advanced dancers.
The lip sync, he said, is a great experience for the students to focus on a goal and carry it out.
“I want all of Central High to see these awesome kids,” said Pérez.
Central High School
Lip sync: 19 points
Creativity: 19 points
Performance/execution: 19 points
Set up/strike down: 19 points
Costumes: 20 points
Total: 96 points
Scholarship money: $3,500
