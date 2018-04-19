Lisa Morales performs in Fresno

Mexican American singer/songwriter Lisa Morales performed in Fresno on April 17 at Fulton 55 touring in California with Los Lonely Boys.
María G Ortiz-Briones
Trailer: 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword'

Entertainment

Trailer: 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword'

Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, and Jude Law star in 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword.' Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to ackno

Trailer: 'Coco'

Entertainment

Trailer: 'Coco'

Adrian Molina, co-director and writer of Pixar’s film ‘Coco,’ was honored by California Latino Legislative Caucus with the 2017 Latino Spirit Award in arts and entertainment at the state Capitol on May 1.