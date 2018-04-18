Lip tales: ‘Toro Mambo’ helps Tranquillity capture second place

Tranquillity High School vice principal Rubén García was no bull in a china shop last Saturday night.
He proved that as he danced to ‘Toro Mambo’ and weaved between dancing students in the opening minutes of the Principal’s Lip Sync Contest at the Clovis West High gym.
García, accompanied by six students, hid behind a mask of bull to start his 3-minute routine before putting on a black tejana (hat) and switching for more the pop tech song ‘Vamos a Bailar’ (Let’s Go Dance).
García then ended by donning some shades and pulling off his shirt, to reveal a medallion with the sparkly word ‘Grad.’
That resulted in a second-place win in the small school division of a contest that was created 30 years ago in Modesto and recently resurrected by the Fresno Latino Rotary Club.
García said it took him two weeks to learn the choreography.
His effort was good enough to claim $2,500 for the school’s scholarship fund.
“Right now, I can hardly breath,” García told emcee Lupita Lomelí in Spanish after the performance. “I did this for the kids. To share time with them, and win scholarship money.”
When someone in the audience heckled him, García quickly responded: “You got detention on Monday!”
Tranquillity High School
Lip sync: 16 points
Creativity: 12 points
Performance/execution: 13 points
Set up/strike down: 16 points
Costumes: 11 points
Total: 68 points
Scholarship money: $2,500
