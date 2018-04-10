Telemundo invests $250 million in its future with a new Miami high-tech HQ

La actriz de 85 años, Rita Moreno, recibió una ovación de pié después de contar su historia de ser víctima de abuso sexual por el jefe del estudio 20th Century Fox cuando ella solo era una adolescente.
Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, and Jude Law star in 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword.' Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to ackno
Adrian Molina, co-director and writer of Pixar’s film ‘Coco,’ was honored by California Latino Legislative Caucus with the 2017 Latino Spirit Award in arts and entertainment at the state Capitol on May 1.
Jose Carlos Ramirez won the World Boxing Council super lightweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York just over a week ago. Now he's the grand marshal of the parade in his honor and in his hometown of Avenal last Sunday (March 25) afternoon.
Rhonda Sgro, a registered nurse, could be having the worst day of her life if it wasn’t for the mock demonstration of the process of the new telestroke program at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.
Los padres de Ramón Rubio - Audelia Vázquez, de 60 años de edad y Ramón Rubio Fajardo, de 61 años de edad, quienes viven en El Sauz de Magaña, Michoacán, México - estuvieron entre las 45 personas o ‘palomas mensajeras’ procedentes del municipio de
Selma junior Jerzie Estrada defeats Gregori High (Modesto) junior Liliana Vergara to win the 150-pound weight bracket for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state title in Visalia on Feb. 24. Estrada, a 2016 CIF state champion in the
Watch the final seconds of the exciting Division I boy's championship game between Central High Grizzlies and Bullard High Knights, both of Fresno,.at the Selland Arena in Fresno last Saturday (Feb. 3) night.