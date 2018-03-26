Danzantes Unidos Festival / Clovis East High School / March 25, 2018

Natalia Núñez of Eterna Juventud performs a dance from Nayarit during the March 25 recital of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Pablo Contreras and his wife, Ana, rehearse Latin Rhythm moves during March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Nayarit dance students go through their steps at the March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Nayarit dance instructor Sergio Sartiaguín leads his students at the March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Mariachi music instructor Pedro Gómez from San Diego plays with the students outdoors during the March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Nuevo León dance students Oscar Hernández and partner try a dance at the March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Nuevo León dance instructor Miguel Ponce from Houston makes a point at the March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Jalisco dance instructor Rudy García wipes perspiration away at the March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Itza Sánchez of San José State gives pointers during her class on Vercaruz dance at the March 25 workshops at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Alfredo Godoy Herrera watches his Veracruz Jarana & Zapeateado class students perform during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students perform Azteca drumming from class offered by David Texomazatl Vargas during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students perform dances taught by Folkloric 101 instructor Rosemarie Olais Pantoja during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Mariachi music students and instructor Pedro Gómez perform during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Mariachi music students perform during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Instructor Alejandro Rey Mendibles and Erica Nicole perform a Latin rhythm dance during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Pablo Contreras and his wife, Ana, from Dinuba perform a Latin rhythm dance during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Erica Nicole from Whittier performs a Latin rhythm dance during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Erica Nicole from Whittier performs a Latin rhythm dance during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Vanesa Sánchez of Luna y Sol de San José State performs a dance from Campeche during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Chiapas dance instructor Carlos Santoya dances with his students during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Catalina Reyna from New Orleans performs a dance from Chiapas during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Guerrero Costa Chica instructor Jaime Morales keeps an eye on his students during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Juan Pablo Vidrio of San José performs a dance from Guerrero Costa Chica during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Juan Pablo Vidrio of San José performs a dance from Guerrero Costa Chica during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Guerrero Tierra Caliente instructor Netza Vidal performs with his students during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
A student performs a dance from Guerrero Tierra Caliente during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Rudy García dances with his Jalisco class students during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Diana Victoria García Colmenárez laughs with a participant during the March 25 recital at the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
