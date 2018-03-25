Danzantes Unidos Festival / Warnors Theatre / March 25, 2018

The 2018 edition of the Danzantes Unidos Festival ended with a new beginning for Juan Manuel Cruz Cruz and María Millán, the co-directors of Ballet Folklórico Fuego En La Sangre from Anaheim, after she accepted his marriage proposal at the final performance March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Tierra de Mi Padre performed dances from Sinaloa on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Tradiciones from Modesto performed dances from Tamaulipas on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Los Mejicas de UC Santa Cruz performed dances from Chihuahua on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Folklórico Nacional Mexicano de Elena Robles from San José performed dances from Jalisco on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Las Maravillas de Selma performed dances from Guerrero on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Alma de Oro from Carson performed dances from Sinaloa on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico El Mestizaje de Salida performed dances from Nayarit Costa on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Juvenil Sones Mexicanos from Chicago performed dances from Jalisco on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Wa Kushma from San Diego performed Nuevo León Danza on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Wa Kushma from San Diego performed Nuevo León Mestizo on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
La Fiesta Danzantes from San Diego performed dances from Veracruz on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Anahuac from Modesto performed Chilenas Guerrerenses on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Revolución from Modesto performed dances from Veracruz on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Huaztecalli of Bakersifield performed dances from Sinaloa on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Chalomé González of the Irene González Project performed an original dance ‘Colores Vivos’ on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Maía González of the Irene González Project performed an original dance ‘Colores Vivos’ on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
The Irene González Project performed an original dance ‘Colores Vivos’ on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
The Irene González Project performed 'Colores Vivos' in front of the red dance shoes worn by the folkloric dance teacher on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Fuego En La Sangre from Anaheim performed dances from Jalisco on the final evening of the 2018 Danzantes Unidos Festival March 25 at the Warnors Theatre.
