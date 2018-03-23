Colorful showcase dance concert kicks off Danzantes Unidos Festival

With an evening of Veracruz dancers appearing to float on fluffy clouds, one of the youngest couples waltzing in step to a Chihuahua dance and a hair-raising show to the music from Sinaloa, the 39th edition of the Danzantes Unidos Festival kicked off with its first of three showcase concerts at the Warnors Theatre Friday night.
For those keeping score, the dance groups responsible for the above-mentioned showstoppers were Resurreción Mexican Folk de Rafael Valpuesta from Commerce (Veracruz); Raíces de México OC from Santa Ana (Chihuahua); and, Tradición Dance Company from Pomona (Sinaloa).
The 17 performances were more than eye candy for festival director María Luisa Colmenárez.
“I’m always amazed,” said Colmenárez. “The groups are not only asking to be in the showcase, they’re demanding it.”
The groups, she said, “were on point.”
“Their energy was pervasive throughout the theater,” said Colmenárez, who watched the show from various locations. “I felt the pulse of the community!”
Colmenárez had to remind herself not to get too hooked on the dances. “You want to give a grito!” she said. “There was such wonderful energy.”
One of her favorites were the younger dancers.
“It’s always fun to see that passion at such a young age,” she said.
María Valdovinos, director of Stockton’s Ballet Folklórico Raíces Mexicanos, employed two young couples for the dance company’s performances of dances from Chihuahua.
“I just love how you can express yourself,” said Valdovinos, who has been dancing since she was 11 years old. She is 31 years old now.
For the showcase performance, she worked with brother Gustavo Valdovinos to choreograph something new.
