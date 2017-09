Marc Anthony celebra su cumpleaños por adelantado con sus fans en Fresno

More Videos 0:46 New aerial video shows Big Sur's Highway 1 being rebuilt on massive landslide Pause 0:27 Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 2:07 See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 0:51 Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now? 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:39 Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Marc Anthony deliver salsa and other latin rhythms in 'Full Circle Tour' stop to Fresno, CA Marc Anthony takes the stage at the Save Mart Center in fashionable sunglasses. The Puerto Rican-American announced he was celebrating his birthday with his Fresno fans. Marc Anthony, once married to Jennifer López, celebrated his 49th. birthday on Sept. 16 (1968). Marc Anthony takes the stage at the Save Mart Center in fashionable sunglasses. The Puerto Rican-American announced he was celebrating his birthday with his Fresno fans. Marc Anthony, once married to Jennifer López, celebrated his 49th. birthday on Sept. 16 (1968). DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news

