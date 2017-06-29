At the movies/En el cine: ‘Despicable Me 3’

The following are movies released this week, June 28:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 28 de junio:
‘Despicable Me 3’
Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful – and more successful – twin brother Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. / Gru encuentra con su hermano gemelo, Dru, que quiere unirse con él por un último robo criminal.
Cast/Elenco: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Treg Parker, Miranda Cosgrove
Director: Eric Guillon
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘The House’
A father convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund. / Un papá convence a sus amigos a iniciar un casino ilegal en su sótano después de que él y su esposa gastan los fondos universitarios de su hija.
Cast/Elenco: Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Ryan Simpkins, Jason Mantzoukas
Director: Andrew Jay Cohen
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Baby Driver’
After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. / Después de ser obligado a trabajar para un mafioso, un joven piloto de escapada se encuentra participando en un robo condenado al fracaso.
Cast/Elenco: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Eiza González
Director: Edgar Wright
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Our Kind of Traitor’
A couple find themselves lured into a Russian oligarch’s plans to defect are soon positioned between the Russian Mafia and the British Secret Service, neither of whom they can trust./ Una pareja que se encuentra atraída a los planes del oligarca ruso para desertar pronto se encuentra entre la Mafia Rusa y el Servicio Secreto Británico, pero no confían en ninguno de los dos.
Cast/Elenco: Ewan McGregor, Damian Lewis, Stellan Skarsgard, Naomie Harris
Director: Susanna White
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘13 Minutes’
In November 1939, Georg Elser’s attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler fails, and he is arrested. During his confinement, he recalls the events leading up to his plot and his reasons for deciding to take such drastic action. / En noviembre de 1939, el intento de Georg Elser de asesinar a Adolf Hitler fracasa, y él es arrestado. Durante su confinamiento, recuerda los acontecimientos que condujeron a su complot y sus razones para decidir tomar tal acción drástica.
Cast/Elenco: Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler, Johann von Bülow
Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel
Rated/Clasificación: R
