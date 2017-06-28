Prince Royce wants to connect with fans through his ‘Five’ tour

For Prince Royce, his 2017 U.S Tour ‘Five’ is all about connecting with people.
And this summer he will be connecting with his fans in the Central Valley when he returns to Fresno on July 13 to perform at the Save Mart Center.
This is not the first time the Bronx Walk of Fame inductee Prince Royce has performed at this concert venue. Last year he opened for Pitbull on night one of the Bad Man tour and in 2015 he played on Ariana Grande’s Honeymoon tour.
“I’ve been there before, plenty of times,” said the Latin singer during a phone interview with Vida en el Valle last week.
Prince Royce took a quick break from his busy rehearsal schedule in Miami as he gets ready to kick-ff his tour to talk to this publication about his U.S Tour, the release of the video of his latest single ‘Ganas Locas’, as well as his participation in the hit series East Los High and his upcoming show in Fresno.
“Thank you for having me,” said Prince Royce.
Prince Royce kicks off his ‘FIVE’ tour Thursday (June 29) in Laredo, Texas. While in Texas he is scheduled to performing in Hidalgo, (June 30), Houston (July 1), Dallas (July 2), and El Paso (July 6). He will also take his tour to New México (Albuquerque, July 7) and Arizona (Phoenix, July 8) before he heads to California.
Prince Royce will start his concerts in California in San Diego on July 9. He will stop in San Jose on July 12 before performing in Fresno the next day. He is also scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on July 15.
Prince Royce will also take his tour to Las Vegas, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Orlando and Miami.
Prince Royce is pleased with how the public has welcomed his latest album ‘Five’ which was released in February and already has been certified double platinum in the United States and Puerto Rico.
“This is my fifth album,” he said, adding that the song ‘Deja Vu’ with Shakira has been No. 1 hit on the tropical chart.
The single has been No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Songs chart for 9 consecutive weeks in the US and Puerto Rico and the music video for ‘Deja Vu’ surpassed 120 million views on YouTube/VEVO just six weeks after its premiere. The song hit #1 on the Dominican Republic airplay charts, as tabulated by Monitor Latino. It also spent two consecutive weeks at #1 on the Costa Rica airplay chart.
“I am just excited that people are really enjoying the music,” said Prince Royce, who has won 21 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 19 Premio Lo Nuestro awards and 19 Premios Juventud, along with nine Latin GRAMMY® nominations.
At the end of this month, Prince Royce will release the music video of his latest single ‘Ganas Locas’ (Crazy Wins), which features Farruko.
He describes his latest hit “Ganas Locas’ as a “summer song” that people will really enjoy.
For the video, Prince Royce said he and Farruko will be riding bikes – “cool Harleys.”
“I have never done that before in a video,” he said, adding that the video is fun, young, very festive.
“I hope people can really enjoy this song this summer,” he said of the newest single.
One cool thing Prince Royce said he is doing “is a lot of meet and greets” throughout his tour.
“I am doing meet and greets with the fans, taking pictures with them,” said Prince Royce, adding that he has something really special for the VIPs. “They actually would have an opportunity to come on my bus and hang out with me. So I thing is really cool.”
“I think this tour is all about connecting with the people, with the fans,” he said. “There is a lot of music - it’s five albums, so many songs. So definitely there is going to be a lot of music and fun.”
His added that for this tour Luis Coronel will be a special guess going on tour with him.
Prince Royce was recently in Los Ángeles filming the hit series ‘East Los High,’ where he plays the role of Vincent.
He said he enjoyed playing the role of Vincent and he is exploring the acting route a little more.
“Hopefully more opportunities come so I continue to growth on that,’ he said.
When asked which he likes better acting or singing, he said “obviously I have a passion for music.”
However, he won’t turn down the chance to do new things as he is always setting new goals and opportunities for himself, so if the opportunity present itself to do some acting while at the same time continues with his singing career, he would take it.
“As long you want to do anything, you can do everything. You can always find time for anything,” he said.
As for his Fresno and Central Valley fans, Prince Royce send them this message: “I cant wait to see you, I hope they have a lot of energy.”
He hopes to see his fans at the “meet and greet on the bus as well, that way we can really spend time together and if not, we definitely will spend time in concert.”
He asked his fans in the Valley to stay in touch with him and follow him on social media at Prince Royce.
“See you soon, see you in Fresno,” he said.
Prince Royce quiere conectarse con sus admiradores en su gira
Para Prince Royce, su gira ‘Five’por los Estados Unidos 2017, está centrada en conectarse con la gente.
Y este verano se va a estar conectando con sus admiradores del Valle Central cuando regrese a Fresno el 13 de julio para presentarse en el Save Mart Center.
Esta no es la primera vez que Prince Royce, quien ingresó al Bronx Walk of Fame, se presenta en este lugar de conciertos. El año pasado, él abrió el espectáculo para Pitbull la primera noche de la gira Bad Man y en 2015 él tocó en la gira Honeymoon de Ariana Grande.
“Yo he estado allí antes, bastantes veces,” dijo el cantante latino durante una entrevista telefónica con Vida en el Valle la semana pasada.
Prince Royce se tomó un breve receso de su ocupado horario de ensayo en Miami mientras se prepara para iniciar su gira, y platicó con esta publicación sobre su Gira por los Estados Unidos, el lanzamiento del video de su más reciente sencillo ‘Ganas Locas,’ su participación en la serie de éxito East Los High, y su próximo show en Fresno.
“Gracias por invitarme,” dijo Prince Royce.
Prince Royce inicia su gira ‘FIVE’ el jueves (29 de junio) en Laredo, Texas. Cuando esté en Texas él se presentará en Hidalgo, (30 de junio), Houston (1 de julio), Dallas (2 de julio), y El Paso (6 de julio). Él también llevará su gira a Nuevo México (Albuquerque, 7 de julio) y Arizona (Phoenix, 8 de julio) antes de irse a California.
Prince Royce iniciará sus conciertos en California en San Diego el 9 de julio. Llegará a San José el 12 de julio antes de presentarse en Fresno el siguiente día. También se presentará en Los Ángeles el 15 de julio.
Prince Royce también llevará su gira a Las Vegas, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Boston, Nueva York, Washington, D.C., Orlando y Miami.
Prince Royce está complacido con la manera en que su público le ha dado la bienvenida a su más reciente álbum ‘Five’ que fue lanzado en febrero y ya fue certificado como doble platino en los Estados Unidos y Puerto Rico.
“Este es mi quinto álbum,” dijo él, añadiendo que la canción ‘Deja Vu’ con Shakira ha sido el éxito número 1 en la cartelera tropical.
El sencillo ha sido el número 1 en la cartelera de Canciones Tropicales de Billboard durante 9 semanas consecutivas en los Estados Unidos y en Puerto Rico y el video musical de ‘Deja Vu’ sobrepasó los 120 millones de visitas en YouTube/VEVO a solo seis semanas después de su estreno. La canción llegó al lugar número 1 en las carteleras de transmisión por radio en la República Dominicana, de acuerdo a la tabulación de Monitor Latino. También pasó dos semanas consecutivas como número uno en la cartelera de transmisión por radio en Costa Rica.
“A mí simplemente me emociona que a gente en verdad esté disfrutando de la música,” dijo Prince Royce, quien ha ganado 21 Premios Billboard Latin Music, 19 Premios Lo Nuestro, y 19 Premios Juventud, junto con nueve nominaciones al Latin GRAMMY®.
Al fin de este mes, Prince Royce lanzará el video musical de su más reciente sencillo ‘Ganas Locas,’ que cuenta con la participación de Farruko.
Él describe su más reciente éxito “Ganas Locas’ como una “canción de verano” que la gente en verdad va a disfrutar.
Para el video, Prince Royce dijo que él y Farruko van a andar en motocicletas – “cool Harleys.”
“Yo nunca antes he hecho eso en un video,” dijo él, añadiendo que el video es divertido, joven y muy festivo.”
“Yo espero que la gente pueda en verdad disfrutar esta canción este verano,” dijo él de su más reciente sencillo.
Una cosa fabulosa que Prince Royce dijo que está haciendo “es muchas reuniones y saludos” durante toda su gira.
“Estoy haciendo muchas reuniones y saludos con los fanáticos, tomándome fotos con ellos,” dijo Prince Royce, añadiendo que él tiene algo verdaderamente especial para los VIPs. “Ellos de hecho van a tener la oportunidad de venir a mi autobús y pasar un rato conmigo. Así que creo que eso es bastante fabuloso.”
“Yo creo que en esta gira todo tiene que ver con conectarse con la gente, con los fanáticos,” dijo él. “Hay mucha música – son cinco álbumes, tantas canciones. Así que definitivamente va a haber mucha música y diversión.”
Él añadió que para esta gira Luis Coronel va a ser su invitado especial acompañándolo en la gira.
Prince Royce estuvo recientemente en Los Ángeles grabando la serie de éxito ‘East Los High,’ donde hace el papel de Vincent.
Él dijo que disfrutó de hacer el papel de Vincent y está explorando la ruta de la actuación un poquito más.
“Espero que lleguen más oportunidades para seguir creciendo en eso,” dijo él.
Cuando se le preguntó qué es lo que le gusta más, si actuar o cantar, él dijo “obviamente, tengo pasión por la música.”
Aunque no va a dejar pasar la oportunidad de hacer cosas nuevas ya que siempre se está fijando metas y oportunidades nuevas para sí mismo, así que, si la oportunidad se presenta para hacer algo de actuación al mismo tiempo que sigue con su carrera de cantante, él la tomaría.
“Siempre y cuando uno quiera hacer algo, uno puede hacer todo. Uno siempre encuentra tiempo para cualquier cosa,” dijo él.
En cuanto a sus admiradores de Fresno y el Valle Central, Prince Royce les manda un mensaje: “Estoy ansioso por verlos, espero que tengan mucha energía.”
Él espera ver a sus admiradores en la “reunión y saludos en el autobús también, así podemos en verdad pasar tiempo juntos y si no, definitivamente pasaremos tiempo en el concierto.”
Él les pidió a sus admiradores del Valle que sigan en contacto con él y lo sigan en los medios sociales en Prince Royce.
“Nos vemos pronto, nos vemos en Fresno,” dijo él.
Prince Royce’s Five Tour
Tickets are available at: http://livemu.sc/2ljYcWf.
VIP packages can be purchased at: http://hyperurl.co/VIPpackagesFIVE.
For more details about the tour: http://www.princeroyce.com/
