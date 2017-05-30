Marc Anthony Full Circle tour comes to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

Aside from posting Instagram pics with his new love interest, Latin singer Marc Anthony announced cities and dates for his upcoming Full Circle tour.
The tour, which will have Anthony performing on a circular stage surrounded by fans, will stop in more than a dozen cities including Fresno.Anthony will perform September 15 at Save Mart Center. Tickets for the show are $49-$169 and on sale 10 a.m. June 2 at the arena box office, online or by phone at 800-745-3000. Pre-sales are available at 10 a.m. June 1.
“I want to feel my people close and dedicate all my songs, one by one, to them; I want to give them a heartfelt thanks for having been with me since the beginning of my career,” Anthony said, in a release announcing the tour.
The announcement comes days after the surprise release of “Marc Anthony for Babies.” It’s an album for children, obviously.
The concert only adds to a full schedule at the Save Mart Center this year. Along with New Kids on the Block and Chris Stapleton (both happening this week), the arena recently announced tour stops from Janet Jackson, Linkin Park (and Snoop Dogg) and Pit Bull and Enrique Iglesias. They join Prince Royce, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and Bruno Mars.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Marc Anthony
Full Circle tour
- Friday, August 25 – Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena
- Saturday, August 26 – New York City Madison Square Garden
- Friday, September 15 – Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- Saturday, September 16 – Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
- Friday, October 6 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
- Sunday, October 8 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
- Thursday, October 19 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Sunday, October 22 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
- Thursday, November 9 – Washington, DC Eagle Bank Arena
- Friday, November 10 – Reading, PA Santander Arena
- Sunday, November 12 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
- Friday, November 17 –Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
- Sunday, November 19 – Orlando, FL Amway Center
- Sunday, December 3 – Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
