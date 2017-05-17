Diego Boneta interpretará a Luis Miguel en nueva serie

El actor y cantante mexicano, Diego Boneta, interpretará a Luis Miguel en la única serie oficial autorizada televisiva, de Telemundo y Gato Grande, basada en la vida de la superestrella de la música internacional, ganador del premio Grammy múltiples disco de platino, Luis Miguel. La serie estrenará exclusivamente en los Estados Unidos por Telemundo.
Mejor conocido por sus personajes en el programa de televisión mexicano ‘Rebelde,’ y series en inglés como ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Boneta también ha actuado junto a Tom Cruise en la película ‘Rock of Ages’ y en el 2015 participó en ‘Scream Queens.’ Diego ha lanzado dos discos incluyendo el debut ‘Diego’ seguido por ‘Indigo.’ La primera historia escrita sobre Boneta cuando tenía ocho años, lo nombraron un joven Luis Miguel. La primera vez que Boneta actuó en público, cantó una canción de Luis Miguel.
Producida por Gato Grande Productions, una nueva empresa conjunta entre MGM y los empresarios mexicanos Miguel Alemán y Antonio Cué, la serie será distribuida por Netflix en Latinoamérica y España en 2018. Mark Burnett, Presidente de Televisión y Digital de MGM, ayudará a desarrollar la serie y guiará a Gato Grande en su primer proyecto diseñado para abordar el creciente mercado hispano de los Estados Unidos.
Diego Boneta set to play Luis Miguel in Telemundo’s series
Mexican actor and singer Diego Boneta will play Luis Miguel in Telemundo and Gato Grande’s only officially authorized TV series based on the life of internationally renowned music superstar and Grammy award-winning multi-platinum recording artist, Luis Miguel. The series will air exclusively in the U.S. on Telemundo.
Best known for his roles in the Mexican TV show ‘Rebelde,’ and English-language series including ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Boneta has also acted alongside Tom Cruise in the film ‘Rock of Ages’ and was also in 2015’s ‘Scream Queens.’ Diego also released two albums including his debut ‘Diego’ and follow up ‘Indigo.’ The first story written about Diego when he was eight years old, called him a young Luis Miguel. The first time Diego performed in public, he sang a Luis Miguel song.
Produced by Gato Grande Productions, a joint venture between Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Alemán Magnani and Antonio Cué Sánchez Navarro, the series will air in Latin America and Spain on Netflix in 2018. MGM’s President of Television and Digital, Mark Burnett will help develop the series and lead Gato Grande in its first scripted project designed to tackle the growing US Hispanic market.
