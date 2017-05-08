Trailer: 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword'

Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, and Jude Law star in 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword.' Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy - whether he likes it or not.
Adrian Molina, co-director and writer of Pixar’s film ‘Coco,’ was honored by California Latino Legislative Caucus with the 2017 Latino Spirit Award in arts and entertainment at the state Capitol on May 1.

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

Mientras Venezuela se desgarra en una crisis profunda, los aficionados acudieron a la Noche de la Herencia Venezolana organizada por el Miami FC en el Riccardo Silva Stadium (FIU) a entregar sus donativos, el sábado 22 de abril, previo al partido contra North Carolina FC.

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

Immigrant rights advocates and the Central Valley farmworker community continued their fight for immigrant rights on April 12 as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office. According to organizers, the Caravan is building a movement to defend immigrant rights, keep families together, “resist Trump’s cruel and racist immigration policies, and build momentum for a national strike on May 1.”

Farmersville High School Principal Lisa Whitworth and advisor Isabel Vasquez lead a talented team of student dancers to win the Principal's Lip Sync 2017 competition. The 11-school competition was held at Sunnyside High School in Fresno on the evening of April 1, 2017. The prize? How about $2,000 in scholarship money for Farmersville High School students, yes! The competition is presented by the Fresno Latino Rotary. Mike Sturtevant founded the competition in 1987 in Modesto.

