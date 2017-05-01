At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

The following are movies released this week, May 5:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 5 de mayo:
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’
This continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage./ Esta continua las aventuras del equipo mientras descubren el misterio del verdadero origen de Peter Quill.
Cast/Elenco: Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell
Director: James Gunn
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘The Lovers’
The story of long-married, dispassionate couple who are both in the midst of serious affairs. But on the brink of calling it quits, a spark between them suddenly reignites, leading them into an impulsive romance./ La historia de una pareja casada por mucho tiempo y sin pasión en donde cada uno está involucrado en amoríos serios. Al borde de renunciar, de repente una llama se enciende entre ambos, llevándolos a un romance impulsivo.
Cast/Elenco: Jessica Sula, Debra Winger, Aidan Gillen Tracy Letts
Director: Azazel Jacobs
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Dinner’
A look at how far parents will go to protect their children./ Un vistazo a qué tan lejos irían los padres para proteger a sus hijos.
Cast/Elenco: Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall
Director: Oren Moverman
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘3 Generatios’
After Ray decides to transition from female to male, Ray's mother, Maggie, must come to terms with the decision while tracking down Ray's biological father to get his legal consent./ Luego que Ray decide hacer la transición de mujer a hombre, Maggie, la madre de Ray, debe aceptar la decisión mientras busca al padre biológico de Ray para obtener su consentimiento legal.
Cast/Elenco: Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon, Tate Donovan
Director: Gaby Dellal
Rating/Clasificación: R
