May 01, 2017 11:28 AM

At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

The following are movies released this week, May 5:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 5 de mayo:

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

This continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage./ Esta continua las aventuras del equipo mientras descubren el misterio del verdadero origen de Peter Quill.

Cast/Elenco: Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell

Director: James Gunn

Rating/Clasificación: PG-13

‘The Lovers’

The story of long-married, dispassionate couple who are both in the midst of serious affairs. But on the brink of calling it quits, a spark between them suddenly reignites, leading them into an impulsive romance./ La historia de una pareja casada por mucho tiempo y sin pasión en donde cada uno está involucrado en amoríos serios. Al borde de renunciar, de repente una llama se enciende entre ambos, llevándolos a un romance impulsivo.

Cast/Elenco: Jessica Sula, Debra Winger, Aidan Gillen Tracy Letts

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘The Dinner’

A look at how far parents will go to protect their children./ Un vistazo a qué tan lejos irían los padres para proteger a sus hijos.

Cast/Elenco: Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall

Director: Oren Moverman

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘3 Generatios’

After Ray decides to transition from female to male, Ray's mother, Maggie, must come to terms with the decision while tracking down Ray's biological father to get his legal consent./ Luego que Ray decide hacer la transición de mujer a hombre, Maggie, la madre de Ray, debe aceptar la decisión mientras busca al padre biológico de Ray para obtener su consentimiento legal.

Cast/Elenco: Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon, Tate Donovan

Director: Gaby Dellal

Rating/Clasificación: R

