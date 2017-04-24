Entertainment

At the movies/En el cine: ‘How to Be a Latin Lover’

The following are movies released this week, April 28:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 28 de abril:

‘How to Be a Latin Lover’

Finding himself dumped after 25 years of marriage, a man who made a career of seducing rich older women must move in with his estranged sister, where he begins to learn the value of family./ Se acaba su matrimonio luego de 25 años y un hombre, cuya profesión era seducir a mujeres mayores ricas, debe ahora mudarse con su hermana alejada, es ahí en donde él conoce el valor de la familia.

Cast/Elenco: Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, Michael Cera, Raquel Welch, Omar Chaparro, Vadhir Derbez, Mauricio Ochmann

Director: Ken Marino

Rating/Clasificación: PG-13

‘The Circle’

A woman lands a dream job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, only to uncover a nefarious agenda that will affect the lives of her friends, family and that of humanity./ Una mujer logra el empleo de sus sueños en una compañía de tecnología poderosa llamada Circle, sólo para descubrir una agenda malvada que afectará las vidas de sus amigos, familia y de la humanidad.

Cast/Elenco: Emma Waltson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Bill Paxton

Director: James Ponsoldt

Rating/Clasificación: PG-13

‘Sleight’

A young street magician is left to care for his little sister after their parents passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her./ Un mago callejero joven debe cuidar de su hermanita tras la muerte de sus padres y él se involucra en actividades ilegales para mantener un techo sobre sus cabezas. Cuando se involucra demasiado profundo, su hermana es secuestrada y él es forzado a utilizar su magia y mente brillante para salvarla.

Cast/Elenco: Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Storm Reid

Director: J.D. Dillard

Rating/Clasificación: R

