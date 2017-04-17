Entertainment

April 17, 2017 1:21 PM

At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Unforgettable’

The following are movies released this week, April 21:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 21 de abril:

‘Unforgettable’

A woman sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife./ Una mujer se propone hacerle la vida un infierno a la nueva esposa de su ex esposo.

Cast/Elenco: Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Georff Stults, Whitney Cummings

Director: Denise Di Novi

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘The Promise’

Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, this story follows a love triangle between Michael, a brilliant medical student, the beautiful and sophisticated Ana, and Chris – a renowned American journalist based in Paris./ Establecida en los últimos días del Imperio Ottoman, esta historia sigue el triangulo amoroso entre Michael, un estudiante médico brillante, la bella y sofisticada Ana, y Chris – un reconocido periodista americano basado en París.

Cast/Elenco: Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Sarafyan

Director: Terry George

Rating/Clasificación: PG-13

‘Free Fire’

Set in Boston in 1978, a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs turns into a shootout and a game of survival./ Establecido en Boston en 1978, una junta en una bodega abandonada entre dos pandillas se convierte en un tiroteo y un juego de sobrevivencia.

Cast/Elenco: Sharlto Copley, Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy

Director: Ben Wheatley

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘Leap!’

Animation. An orphan girl dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house./ Animación. Una niña huérfana sueña en convertirse en una bailarina y se escapa de su rural pueblo Brittany hacia París, en donde ella se hace pasar por alguien más y se convierte en pupila de la gran escuela Grand Opera.

Cast/Elenco: Elle Fanning, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maddie Ziegler, Terrence Scammell

Director: Eric Summer, Eric Warin

Rating/Clasificación: PG

‘Phoenix Forgotten’

20 years after three teenagers disappeared in the wake of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona, unseen footage from that night has been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition./ 20 años después de que tres adolescentes desaparecieran tras la aparición de luces misteriosas sobre Phoenix, Arizona, se ha descubierto un vídeo nunca antes visto de esa noche, detallando las últimas horas de su expedición catastrófica.

Cast/Elenco: Matt Biedel, Kevin Boontjer, Hector Luis Bustamante, David Carrera, Ana Dela Cruz

Director: Justin Barber

Rating/Clasificación: PG-13

