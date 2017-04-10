At the movies/ En el cine: ‘The Fate of the Furious’

The following are movies released this week, April 14:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 14 de abril:
‘The Fate of the Furious’
When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before./ Cuando una mujer misteriosa seduce a Dom hacia el mundo del crimen y la traición de aquellos más cercanos a él, el equipo enfrenta pruebas que los probará como nunca antes.
Cast/Elenco: Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodríguez, Kurt Russell, Elsa Pataky, Helen Mirren, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Don Omar, Tego Calderón
Director: F. Gary Gray
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Spark: A Space Tail’
Animation. Spark, a teenage monkey and his friends, Chunk and Vix, are on a mission to regain Planet Bana – a kingdom overtaken by the evil overlord Zhong./ Animación. Spark, un mono adolescente y sus amigos, Chunk y Vix, están en una misión para recuperar el Planeta Bana – un reino que fue apoderado por el malvado señor Zhong.
Cast/Elenco: Patrick Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Biel, Hilary Swank
Director: Aaron Woodley
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘The Lost City of Z’
A true-life drama, centering on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s./ Un drama de la vida real, centrado en el explorador británico Col. Percival Fawcett, quien desapareció mientras buscaba una ciudad misteriosa en las Amazonas en los años veinte.
Cast/Elenco: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland
Director: James Gray
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Norman’
Norman Oppenheimer is a small time operator who befriends a young politician at a low point in his life. Three years later, when the politician becomes an influential world leader, Norman’s life dramatically changes for better and worse./ Norman Oppenheimer es un operador pequeño del tiempo que forma una amistad con un político joven en su punto más bajo en la vida. Tres años más tarde, cuando el político es un líder mundial influyente, la vida de Norma cambia dramáticamente para el bien y el mal.
Cast/Elenco: Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Steve Buscemi, Hank Azaria
Director: Joseph Cedar
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘A Quiet Passion’
The story of American poet Emily Dickinson from her early days as a young schoolgirl to her later years as a reclusive, unrecognized artist./ La historia de la poeta americana Emily Dickinson desde sus primeros días como una jovencita escolar hasta sus años más tarde como una artista solitaria e irreconocible.
Cast/Elenco: Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Ehle, Ducan Duff, Keith Carradine
Director: Terence Davies
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
