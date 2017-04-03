At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village”

The following are movies released this week, April 7:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 7 de abril:
‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’
Animation. A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history./ Un mapa misterioso pone a Smurfette y sus mejores amigos Brainy, Clumsy y Hefty en una carrera emocionante por el Bosque Prohibido llevándolos a descubrir uno de los secretos más grandes en la historia de los Pitufos.
Cast/Elenco: Ariel Winter, Michelle Rodríguez, Julia Roberts, Joe Manganiello, Rainn Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Demi Lovato, Gabriel Iglesias, Gordon Ramsay, Meghan Trainor
Director: Kelly Asbury
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘Going in Style’
Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money./ Desesperados por pagar las facturas y mantener a sus seres queridos, tres amigos de toda la vida lo arriesgan todo al emprender un robo al mismo banco que huyó con su dinero.
Cast/Elenco: Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Ann-Margaret, Joey King, John Ortiz, Matt Dillon
Director: Zach Braff
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘The Case for Christ’
An investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife becomes a Christian./ Un periodista investigativo quien se proclama ateo emprende un camino por refutar la existencia de Dios luego de que su esposa se convierte en Cristiana.
Cast/Elenco: Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, Robert Forster
Director: Jon Gunn
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘Colossal’
A woman discovers that severe catastrophic events are somehow connected to the mental breakdown from which she’s suffering./ Una mujer descubre que los eventos catastróficos séveros de alguna maneras están conectados con la crisis nerviosa mental que ella está sufriendo.
Cast/Elenco: Dan Stevens, Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson
Director: Nacho Vigalondo
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Alive and Kicking’
Documentary. This gives the audience an intimate, insider’s view into the culture of the current swing dance world while shedding light on issues facing modern society./ Documental. Esto le da a la audiencia una vista íntima y profunda a la cultural del mundo del baile swing mientras resalta los problemas que la sociedad moderna enfrenta.
Cast/Elenco: Hilary Alexander, Evita Arce, Kimberly Clever, Sharon Davis
Director: Susan Glatzer
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Gifted’
Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother./ Frank, un hombre soltero criando a su sobrina prodigia Mary, es involucrado en una batalla de custodia con su madre.
Cast/Elenco: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer, McKenna Grace
Director: Marc Webb
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Graduation’
A film about compromises and the implications of the parent’s role./ Una película sobre los compromisos y las implicaciones del papel de un padre familiar.
Cast/Elenco: Adrian Titieni, Maria-Victoria Dragus, Rares Andrici, Lia Bugnar
Director: Cristian Mungiu
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Their Finest’
A British film crew attempts to boost morale during World War II by making a propaganda film after the Blitzkrieg./ Una tripulación de películas británica intenta levantar la moral durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial al hacer una película de propaganda después de Blitzkrieg.
Cast/Elenco:
Director: Lone Scherfig
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Void’
When police officer Carter discovers a blood-soaked man limping down a deserted road, he rushes him to a local hospital with a barebones, night shift staff. As cloaked, cult-like figures surround the building, the patients and staff inside start to turn ravenously insane. Trying to protect the survivors, Carter leads them into the depths of the hospital where they discover a gateway to immense evil./ Cuando el oficial de policía Carter descubre a un hombre bañado en sangre cojeando por una carretera desierta, él se apresura a llevarlo al hospital local con un personal nocturno limitado. Cuando unas figuras oscuras que parecen de culto rodean el edificio, los pacientes y el personal comienzan a actuar vorazmente dementes. Tratando de proteger a los sobrevivientes, Carter los dirige a las profundidades del hospital en donde ellos descubren una entrada a una mal inmenso.
Cast/Elenco: Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong, Kenneth Welsh, Aaron Poole
Director: Jeremy Gillespie, Steven Kostanski
Rating/Clasificación: R
