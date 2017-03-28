Organizers: A few hiccups, but PuebloFest a total success

The numbers were not as high as organizers had initially predicted, but PuebloFest turned out to be more than a learning experience.
“It was great!” said Euler Torres, member of the music group Los Malandrines and chief executive officer of Tulare-based Bold Production Inc., the company behind the music festival. “We are looking forward to next year’s festival.”
The Latino festival – held at the Agri-Center in Tulare March 17-19 – included performances by big names such as Grupo Intocable, Los Tigres del Norte, Luis Coronel, Ezequiel Peña, La Original Banda El Limón and many, many others spread out throughout the three days and six stages.
A total of 50,000 showed up for the festival and, despite having a few hiccups on the first day, Torres said, everything ran smoothly the rest of the weekend.
“We were very excited to have that amount of people show up,” Torres said. “All the scheduled artists performed their best... we had great lighting. It was just a great event.”
Arnoldo Ávalos, president of the board of Bold Production Inc., added: “It met the objectives we set forth. We were able to demostrate culture, provide resources for our community and obviously we had great music.
“I loved seeing the Oaxaqueño dancers, escaramuza charros, I loved seeing the ballet folklórico for 24 hours. We had over 70 non-profits that provided services. Everything that we talked about, what achieved,” said Ávalos. “There wasn’t any incidents at all, that was one of the issues the police was worried about. Bringing so many mexicanos, Latinos to an event can create problems, but there wasn’t any. No issues with Homeland Security either, there were a lot of folks worried about that as well. People really enjoyed themselves in a very family-friendly environment, which is really amazing.”
The use of digital wristbands for admission to the event and food and beverage purchases was something that the other organizers wanted to bring in to help “avoid lines.”
The wristbands were given out with each purchased ticket. Then each individual had to register the wristband online and use them as if it were cash. The wristband was the only form of payment accepted with all vendors at PuebloFest.
“Anytime you bring technology or a new item to the people it’s always challenging, but overall I think it was 95% happy folks,” Ávalos said.
Yet, some vendors did have minor concerns.
“Our people are not used to using these, they did not like it very much,” said Jorge Hernández, member of the Eva Foundation, a non-profit vendor selling food at the festival.
“We had quite a few people who would get in line to purchase food from us, but when it came to paying, they didn’t have any funds in their wristbands and so they had to leave and look for a station to get it funded. Many were quite upset,” said Hernández.
Torres agreed that there were some festival goers who were worried.
“There were some folks that were a bit concerned on the first day, only because they did not know exactly how the (wristbands) worked,” explained Torres, “but then, when they came back Saturday and Sunday they were excited because they did not have to wait in line.”
Mission accomplished.
So now that this festival is over with, Torres said it is time to start planning PuebloFest 2018.
“Our staff is ready to go. We have vendors – and new ones too – that have signed up for next year’s festival,” Torres said. “We even have four artists all ready to go.
Next year’s festival will be bigger and better!”
Algunos contratiempos, pero PuebloFest todo un éxito
Los números no resultaron tan altos como los organizadores inicialmente pronosticaron, pero PuebloFest se convirtió en algo más que una experiencia de aprendizaje.
“¡Estuvo muy bien!” dijo Euler Torres, miembro del grupo musical Los Malandrines y oficial ejecutivo de Bold Production Inc., la compañía basada en Tulare encargada del festival musical. “Ya esperamos el festival del próximo año.”
El festival latino – realizado en el Agri-Center de Tulare el pasado 17 al 19 de marzo – incluyó presentaciones de grandes nombres como Grupo Intocable, Los Tigres del Norte, Luis Coronel, Ezequiel Peña, La Original Banda El Limón y muchos, muchos más esparcidos durante tres días y seis escenarios.
Un total de 50,000 personas asistieron al festival y, a pesar de algunos contratiempos pequeños el primer día, Torres dijo que, todo salió muy bien el resto del fin de semana.
“Estuvimos muy emocionados de tener esa cantidad de personas llegar al festival,” dijo Torres. “Todos los artistas programados lo hicieron muy bien... tuvimos muy buena iluminación. Realmente fue un gran evento.”
Arnoldo Ávalos, presidente de la mesa directiva de Bold Production Inc., agregó: “Cumplió con los objetivos que nos planteamos. Pudimos demostrar la cultura, proporcionar recursos para la comunidad y obviamente tuvimos buena música.”
“Me encantó ver los bailes oaxaqueños, los charros escaramuza. Me encantó ver los bailes folklóricos por 24 horas. Tuvimos más de 70 organizaciones no lucrativas proporcionando servicios. Todo de lo que hablamos, lo logramos,” dijo Ávalos. “No hubo incidentes, lo cual fue una preocupación que tenía la policía. El reunir a tantos mexicanos, latinos en un evento puede crear problemas, pero no hubo uno. Tampoco hubo poblemos con inmigración, pues había mucha gente preocupada por ello. La gente realmente disfrutó de un evento familiar, lo cual es maravilloso.”
El uso de las pulseras digitales para la admisión al evento y para comprar comida y bebidas fue algo que Torres y los demás organizadores quisieron utilizar para ayudar a “evitar las líneas.”
Las pulseras se entregaron con la compra de cada boleto. Luego cada individuo tenía que regístrala por Internet y utilizarlas como si fueran una cartera de dinero. Las pulseras fueron la única forma de pago aceptada con todos los vendedores en PuebloFest.
“Cada vez que traes tecnología o un artículo nuevo a la gente siempre vas a tener retos, pero en general creo que el 95 por ciento de la gente estuvo contenta,” apuntó Ávalos.
Sin embargo, algunos vendedores tuvieron sus preocupaciones por ello.
“Nuestra raza no está acostumbrada a usarlas, a ellos no les gustó mucho,” dijo Jorge Hernández, miembro de Eva Foundation, una organización no lucrativa que vendió comida en el evento.
“Tuvimos varias personas que estuvieron en línea para comprarnos comida, pero cuando tenían que pagar, ellos no tenían fondos en sus pulseras y se iban a buscar una estación para depositarle el dinero. Muchos se molestaron,” dijo Hernández.
Torres estuvo de acuerdo que hubo ciertas preocupaciones de parte de algunas personas.
“Hubo personas que el primer día se molestaron pero porque no sabían cómo funcionaban (las pulseras),” explicó Torres, “pero luego, cuando regresaron el sábado y el domingo se emocionaron porque no tenían que esperar en línea.”
Misión cumplida.
Entonces ahora que ya se terminó el festival, Torres comentó que es hora de planear PuebloFest 2018.
“Nuestro personal ya está listo. Tenemos vendedores – y nuevos también – que ya se apuntaron para el festival del próximo año,” dijo Torres. “Hasta tenemos cuatro artistas listos también.
“¡El festival del próximo año será mucho mejor y más grande!”
