At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Ghost in the Shell’

The following are movies released this week, March 31:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 31 de marzo:
‘Ghost in the Shell’
A cyborg policewoman attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker./ Una oficial policía androide intenta atrapar a un hacker perverso de computación.
Cast/Elenco: Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt, Michael Wincott, Juliette Binoche
Director: Rupert Sanders
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Boss Baby’
Animation. A suit-wearing briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co./ Animación. Un bebé con traje y maletín se asocia con su hermano de siete años para detener un plan cruel del presidente de Puppy Co.
Cast/Elenco: Miles Christopher Bakshi, Alec Baldwin, Eric Bell Jr., Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire
Director: Tom McGrath
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’
It tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion./ Cuenta la historia de los guardianes del zoológico Warsaw, Antonina y Jan Zabinski, quien ayudan a salvar centenares de gente y animales durante la invasión alemana.
Cast/Elenco: Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh, Daniel Bruhl, Timothy Radford
Director: Niki Caro
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Cezanne and I’
A historical drama traces the lifelong friendship between two renowned 19th century French artists — painter Paul Cézanne and writer Emile Zola — from their first meeting as schoolmates to their creative rivalry as fame and success continue to elude Cézanne./ Un drama histórico recorre la amistad de toda una vida entre dos artistas franceses del siglo 19 — el pintor Paul Cézanne y la escritora Emile Zola — desde su primer encuentro como compañeros de clase hasta su rivalidad creativa cuando la fama y el éxito continúa a eludir a Cézanne.
Cast/Elenco: Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Gallienne, Alice Pol, Deborah Francois
Director: Daniele Thompson
Rating/Clasificación: R
