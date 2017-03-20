At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Power Rangers’

The following are movies released this week, March 24:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 24 de marzo:
‘Power Rangers’
A group of high-school kids, who are infused with unique superpowers, harness their abilities in order to save the world./ Un grupo de chicos de la preparatoria, que tienen súper poderes únicos, emplean sus habilidades para poder salvar al mundo.
Cast/Elenco: Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Becky G., Naomi Scott, Bill Hader, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler
Director: Dean Israelite
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘CHIPS’
The adventures of two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers as they make their rounds on the freeways of Los Angeles./ Las aventuras de dos oficiales motociclistas de la Patrulla de Caminos de California mientras patrullan las autopistas de Los Ángeles.
Cast/Elenco: Michael Peña, Dax Shepard, Jessica McNamee, Adam Brody
Director: Dax Shepard
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’
Feature film version of the classic King Arthur story./ Una versión de la historia clásica del Rey Arturo.
Cast/Elenco: Charlie Hunnam, Katie McGrath, Jude Law, Hermione Corfield, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou
Director: Guy Ritchie
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Wilson’
A lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged man reunites with his estranged wife and meets his teenage daughter for the first time./ Un hombre de mediana edad honestamente gracioso, neurótico y solitario, se reúne con su esposa separada y conoce por primera vez a su hija adolescente.
Cast/Elenco: Woody Harrelson, Sandy Oian, Shaun Brown, James Robert Miller
Director: Craig Johnson
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Keep Watching’
A family become imprisoned in their home by intruders, who force them to play a life-and-death game, where the mysterious rules become clear as the night unfolds./ Una familia se encuentra encarcelada en su propio hogar por intrusos, quienes los obligan a jugar un juego de vida o muerte, en donde las misteriosas reglas misteriosas se aclaran durante el transcurso de la noche.
Cast/Elenco: Bella Thorne, Natalie Martínez, Ioan Gruffudd, Chandler Riggs
Director: Sean Carter
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Their Finest’
A British film crew attempts to boost morale during World War II by making a propaganda film after the Blitzkrieg./ Un tripulación británica de película intenta levantar la moral durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial al hacer una película de propaganda luego de Blitzkrieg.
Cast/Elenco: Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Jack Huston
Director: Lone Scherfig
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Tommy’s Honour’
In every generation, a torch passes from father to son. And that timeless dynamic is the beating heart of this intimate, powerfully moving tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf./ En cada generación, se pasa la antorcha de padre a hijo. Y esa dinámica eterna es el corazón palpitante de esta historia íntima, poderosa de los fundadores reales del juego moderno del golf.
Cast/Elenco: Sam Neill, Ophelia Lovibond, Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden
Director: Jason Connery
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘Prevenge’
Widow Ruth is seven months pregnant when, believing herself to be guided by her unborn baby, she embarks on a homicidal rampage, dispatching anyone who stands in her way./ Widow Ruth tiene siete meses de embarazo cuando, con la creencia que el bebé en su vientre la guía, ella emprende una destrucción homicida, matando a todos los que se ponen en su camino.
Cast/Elenco: Gemma Whelan, Jo Hartley, Kate Dickie, Alice Lowe
Director: Alice Lower
Rating/Clasificación: R
