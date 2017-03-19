Gallery: PuebloFest

Grupo Nuu Yuku se presentó en el último día de PuebloFest en el Centro Internacional de Agricultura en Tulare el domingo.
People pose for a photo next to a giant Catrina on the last day of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center.
Óscar Bustos plays the drum for Teocalli as the group performs an Aztec dance on the last day of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center.
Mestizos de San José performs a dance from San Luis Potosí on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center.
Isabel Velez of Mestizos de San José performs a dance from San Luis Potosí on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center.
Andrés Rocha of Mestizos de San José performs a dance from San Luis Potosí on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center.
Jonathon Aguilera of Folklore Esplendor de West Covina finds himself between two other dancers as they perform a dance from Colima Sierra on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest.
Marlene Villanueva and Alejandro González of Mestizos de San José perform a dance from San Luis Potosí on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center.
Andrés Rocha of Mestizos de San José perform a dance from San Luis Potosí on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center.
Mayra Urbino and Jonathon Aguilera of Folklore Esplendor de West Covina perform a dance from Colima Sierra on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest.
Jonathon Aguilera of Folklore Esplendor de West Covina performs a dance from Colima Sierra on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest.
Lorena de Corzo of Folklore Esplendor de West Covina performs a dance from Colima Sierra on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest.
Mayra Urbino and Cecilio de Castro of Folklore Esplendor de West Covina perform a dance from Colima Sierra on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest.
Esther Madrigal of Folklore Esplendor de West Covina performs a dance from Colima Sierra on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest.
Mayra Urbina and Cecilio de Castro of Folklore Esplendor de West Covina perform a dance from Colima Sierra on Sunday afternoon during the last day of PuebloFest.
Ballet Folklórico Nuevo México performs at the folkloric dance showcase on Sunday at PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag-Center.
Ballet Folklórico Nuevo México performs at the folkloric dance showcase on Sunday at PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag-Center.
Ballet Folklórico Nuevo México performs at the folkloric dance showcase on Sunday at PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag-Center.
Grupo Nuu Yuku se presentó en el último día de PuebloFest en el Centro Internacional de Agricultura en Tulare el domingo.
Silvestre Arias and a woman enjoy the cultural building offerings Sunday afternoon at PuebloFest.
Alejandra Rojas is one of the few women who perform rancheras on horseback. She performed on Sunday at PuebloFest.
A Ferris wheel shines brightly on the last night of PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag-Center.
Baby Bash wipes sweat from his face after performing Sunday night at PuebloFest.
Baby Bash, who grew up in Firebaugh, poses with his young DJs after performing in front of an enthusiastic crowd Sunday night at PuebloFest.
David Hidalgo of Los Lobos performs Sunday night at PuebloFest.
César Rosas of Los Lobos performs Sunday night at PuebloFest.
David Hidalgo of Los Lobos performs Sunday night at PuebloFest.
César Rosas of Los Lobos performs Sunday night at PuebloFest.
