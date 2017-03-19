Music from yesterday a huge hit with fans at PuebloFest

There was nothing “oldie” about the music that played Sunday at the Cultural Stage on the last of the three-day PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag-Center.
Accordion legend Flaco Jiménez celebrated his 78th birthday on March 11, yet his polka-influenced conjunto sound drew hundreds to her his band.
It was a workman-like performance from Jiménez, who has been credited for pushing the conjunto sound and adding contemporary sounds to it. He has played with the Rolling Stones, which means he is not sticking to old roots for his sounds.
‘Hey Baby Qué Paso,’ a hit from his time with Los Texas Tornados, was among the sounds that drew people to dance on both sides of the stage.
If a band’s popularity was measured by how many people it got to dance, then Tierra was a huge hit.
Led by founder/guitarist Rudy Salas, Tierra had old and young shuffling on the concrete floor of the ag center’s Cultural Plaza.
The band played a tight and breezy set, led by saxophone player Bub Villa. The sax was foreplay to the big hit ‘What’s It Going to Take.
Tierra also counted on the vocals of Will Rize, a Cuban singer.
Malo’s Arcelio García, who founded the San Francisco group with Carlos Santana’s younger brother, Jorge, also had a huge following Sunday night.
The group saved the 1972 hit ‘Suavecito’ for the end. However, that didn’t mean Malo’s music didn’t have people up dancing.
Sacramento’s Q-VO got things moving in the afternoon with covers of hits from the 70s.
