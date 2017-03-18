Ezequiel Peña rides again! PuebloFest favorite

The likeness of Mexican rodeo, the jaripeo, the riders and the hero: Ezequiel Peña.
The Mexican charro Peña serenaded approximately 1,500 endearing fans while commanding his Andalusian horse on the Rodeo Stage on day two at PuebloFest today (March 18).
Fans surrounded the corral and hailed Peña, who is known for training some 20 horses himself for his international rodeo show. The same fans reached over the metal bars to the corral as Peña strode by during his many songs. He often reached back to shake hands and posed for selfies while continuiing to sing.
Peña, who at times removed his sombrero as a thanks to his fans, also invited other jinetes, Mexican riders, to the corral during his 1-hour plus performance to show off their talent on the horse.
The native from Nayarit, México has released more than 20 albums throughout his career. He sang to the music of Banda Peligro, who performed on the stage nearby.
