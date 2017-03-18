‘Little Joe’ Hernández can do anything, wows PuebloFest crowd Saturday night

Followers of Tejano music at PuebloFest likely made their way to the “Little Joe” Hernández concert indoors on the Cultural Stage Saturday night (March 18).
José María De León Hernández or “Little Joe” performed the standard “Las Nubes” among other legendary tunes that became the cornerstone to his five decades in the music industry.
Hernández, 76, continues on the path paved with five Grammy Awards and a documentary in the works.
Hernández performed nearly one hour to approximately 300 fans inside the Cultural Plaza venue on the International Agri-Center grounds on day two of the three-day festival featuring Latino entertainment. And while he quickly exited avoiding fans, he was still held in high regard.
“We’re from Texas. We live in Exeter. We saw a little bit of everything,” said Lola Guillén.
Guillén said she danced one song. She hoped to meet Hernández.
“I understand. You get a lot people and you’re tired, but that’s ok,” she said.
The most-recent Grammy for Hernández was in 2011 when he won the Best Tejano Album for ‘Recuerdos.’
