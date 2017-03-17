Tejano style: Las Fénix a hit at PuebloFest today (Friday), back on Saturday

Coming straight from a performance in Houston, Texas, the sisters Rodríguez make up Las Fénix, who struck familiar tunes with on the first of a two-day performance in Tulare, Ca. at PuebloFest today (March 17).
Las Fénix was the main attraction on the Rodeo Stage on the first of the three-day concert dubbed PuebloFest on the grounds of the International Agri-Center. PuebloFest, in its inaugural season, features numerous Latino performers.
Voces del Rancho, Los Valientes and Alejandra Rojas each performed on the Rodeo prior to Las Fénix.
Berna, Leslie, Adela, Anahi and Nadia make up Las Fénix, the all-girl Tejano group from Houston, Texas.
“It’s such a pleasure to be here with names like Los Tigres del Norte,” said one member before taking the stage.
Las Fénix performed a 45-minute set that included the likes of Ramón Ayala’s “Tragos de Amargo Licor,” always a crowd favorite.
“This is big festival and you can see the names feature legendary performers,” another member said.
They are never too far away from parents Maricruz and David Rodríguez, the managers for the group.
Berna is on the forefront: The accordian player and one of the lead singers for the group.
Las Fénix will perform on Saturday scheduled at 4 p.m. on the Main Stage before Wango Tango. After PuebloFest, Las Fénix returns to Texas for five separate performances.
Comments