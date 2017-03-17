Mexican folkloric dance groups draw audience with their moves

The music genres comes and goes, but the dance is what is essential to the culture of Mexican Americans in the San Joaquín Valley.
In the early hours of the inaugural PuebloFest on the vast grounds of the International Agri-Center on Friday, it was the Mexican folkloric showcase that drew the biggest audience as Baja California’s Compañía de Danza Ticuan joined seven California groups in showing the best of folklórico.
Ticuan showcased its version of calabaceado, a high-kicking style that has become popular in the United States in recent years.
The group is scheduled to perform again on Saturday. The dancing starts at 1 p.m. and continues through 8 p.m.
San José’s Alika de Nayar performed dances from Tamaulipas.
The other dance groups were from the Fresno area.
The Clovis East High School dance group featured dances from Costa de Nayarit, while Ballet Folklórico y Marimba de Fresno focused on the polka-inspired dances from Chihuahua..
Ballet Folklórico de Oro de Clovis West High School performed calabaceados.
The Sunnyside High School folkloric dance group focused on dances from Sinaloa.
Other groups that performed included Gaston Middle School and Teocalli Juvenil.
The folkloric showcase includes competition among several groups, with the winners being announced on Sunday.
