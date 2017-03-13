PuebloFest is finally here

One of the biggest Latino festivals in the state is just days away and organizers are ecstatic.
“We are ready to rock and roll!” said Euler Torres, member of the music group Los Malandrines and chief executive officer of Tulare-based Bold Production Inc., the company behind the massive event scheduled for this weekend (March 17-19) at the Tulare Agri-Center.
Five stages will be set up and more than 50 artists – local and international – are expected to perform throughout the three days which also include cultural and educational pieces.
About 30,000 visitors are expected each day, so is Torres stressing?
“Not at all, we are getting things done,” said Torres, via phone, as he was setting up at the venue. “And ticket sales are going very good.”
Price for the three-day festival is $150, but one-day tickets can be found for $49.99. Children under 12 years of age go in free.
Big names such as Los Tigres del Norte, Intocable, Ezequiel Peña, Voz de Mando, Luis Coronel and others are scheduled to headline every night but the main focus of this particular festival is education and motivation.
“We are keeping true to our culture and that is something we need to bring back to our community, especially our youth,” said Torres. “ Sometimes when we go away, we leave our culture behind. So for PuebloFest we have music, education, culture.”
I like to say we are the first ever in the history of the United States to do a music festival with social purpose. Arnoldo Ávalos
With that in mind, organizers made sure to schedule a folkloric dance showcase, Andalusian horses and escaramuzas, as well as motivational speakers, mariachi music, special workshops and carnival rides for the children.
“The mission and purpose of what we are doing is to inspire the community. We want to bring everyone together. We are here for the community, we are here to help,” said Arnoldo Ávalos, president of the board of Bold Production Inc., “I like to say we are the first ever in the history of the United States to do a music festival with social purpose. It’s incredible that this concept it’s realizing in the Valley. Hopefully we’ll get the support to make it successful.”
Torres said that digital wristbands are being used to make it as smooth as possible for festival goers in avoiding long lines and carrying cash at PuebloFest. Once they buy tickets, they are given a wristband which they can register online and use it for admission, and purchasing food and beverages.
“We are using high tech and they will help speed up the lines,” Torres said.
And to make things much easier, the Box Office at the Agri-Center will be opened Wednesday (March 15) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tomorrow Thursday (March 16) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“This is so people will have a chance to buy their tickets and get their wristbands registered so that the day of the festival they can just walk in hassle free,” Torres added.
If you plan on going
International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare.
From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 17-19.
Talent schedule (also available online: www.pueblofest.com):
Friday (March 17)
Main Stage
Intocable 8 p.m.
Voz de Mando 6:45p.m.
Los Morros del Norte 5:30 p.m.
Los Valientes 4:15 p.m.
Rodeo Stage
Las Fénix 7:15 p.m
Voces del Rancho 6 p.m.
Alejandra Rojas 4:45 p.m.
Javier Uribe 4 p.m.
Cultural Stage
Fantasma 9 p.m.
Sonora Santanera 8 p.m.
Los Yes Yes 6:45 p.m.
Koritas Musical 5:30 p.m.
Rimel 4:15 p.m.
Corona Norteña 2 p.m.
Millenial Stage
X2 9 p.m.
Sheniel 8 p.m.
DJ Livia 7 p.m.
DJ Marks 6 p.m.
DJ Zay 5 p.m.
Family Stage
Velorio 7 p.m.
Esencia 6 p.m.
Inocencia 5 p.m.
Kadencia 4 p.m.
Patrones 3 p.m.
Los Sables 2 p.m.
Saturday (March 18)
Main Stage
Los Tigres del Norte 8 p.m.
Los Canarios de Michoacán 6:45 p.m.
Las Fénix 5:30 p.m.
Martha Hernández 2:45 p.m.
Rodeo Stage
Los Cuates de Sinaloa 7 p.m.
Ezequiel Peña 4:45 p.m.
Los Yes Yes 3:30 p.m.
Javier Uribe 2 p.m.
Cultural Stage
Little Joe 9 p.m.
Los Aztex 8:15 p.m.
Banda Los Sebastianes 7 p.m.
Bryndis 6 p.m.
Rimel 5 p.m.
Mariachi Juvenil 4 p.m.
Isaac Torres 1:45 p.m.
Millenial Stage
Snow 9 p.m.
Jamexican 7:45 p.m.
X2 6:30 p.m.
DJ Livia 5:30 p.m.
Sheniel 4:30 p.m.
Family Stage
Inocencia 6:15 p.m.
Reyes del Imperio 1:45 p.m.
Sunday (March 19)
Main Stage
Luis Coronel 9 p.m.
La Original Banda El Limón 7:45 p.m.
Proyecto X 6:45 p.m.
Los Amos 5:30 p.m.
Las Fénix 4:15 p.m.
Los Yes Yes 3:15 p.m.
Rimel 2:15 p.m.
Rodeo Stage
Banda Machos 8:15 p.m.
SuenaTrón 7 p.m.
Alejandra Rojas 5:45 p.m.
Javier Uribe 3 p.m.
Cultural Stage
Los Lobos 9:15 p.m.
Malo 8:15 PM
Flaco Jiménez 7:15 pm.
Tierra 6:15 p.m.
Q-VO 4:30 p.m.
Mariachi Juvenil 4 p.m.
Millenial Stage
Baby Bash 9:15 p.m.
X2 8:15 p.m.
Sheniel 7:15 p.m.
DJ Livia 6:15 p.m.
Family Stage
Los Aztex 8:15 p.m.
Inocencia 5:15 pm.
Reyes del Imperio 2:15 p.m.
