Entertainment

March 13, 2017 2:46 PM

PuebloFest is finally here

By OLIVIA BARRAGÁN RUIZ

oruiz@vidaenelvalle.com

One of the biggest Latino festivals in the state is just days away and organizers are ecstatic.

“We are ready to rock and roll!” said Euler Torres, member of the music group Los Malandrines and chief executive officer of Tulare-based Bold Production Inc., the company behind the massive event scheduled for this weekend (March 17-19) at the Tulare Agri-Center.

Five stages will be set up and more than 50 artists – local and international – are expected to perform throughout the three days which also include cultural and educational pieces.

About 30,000 visitors are expected each day, so is Torres stressing?

“Not at all, we are getting things done,” said Torres, via phone, as he was setting up at the venue. “And ticket sales are going very good.”

Price for the three-day festival is $150, but one-day tickets can be found for $49.99. Children under 12 years of age go in free.

Big names such as Los Tigres del Norte, Intocable, Ezequiel Peña, Voz de Mando, Luis Coronel and others are scheduled to headline every night but the main focus of this particular festival is education and motivation.

“We are keeping true to our culture and that is something we need to bring back to our community, especially our youth,” said Torres. “ Sometimes when we go away, we leave our culture behind. So for PuebloFest we have music, education, culture.”

I like to say we are the first ever in the history of the United States to do a music festival with social purpose. Arnoldo Ávalos

With that in mind, organizers made sure to schedule a folkloric dance showcase, Andalusian horses and escaramuzas, as well as motivational speakers, mariachi music, special workshops and carnival rides for the children.

“The mission and purpose of what we are doing is to inspire the community. We want to bring everyone together. We are here for the community, we are here to help,” said Arnoldo Ávalos, president of the board of Bold Production Inc., “I like to say we are the first ever in the history of the United States to do a music festival with social purpose. It’s incredible that this concept it’s realizing in the Valley. Hopefully we’ll get the support to make it successful.”

Torres said that digital wristbands are being used to make it as smooth as possible for festival goers in avoiding long lines and carrying cash at PuebloFest. Once they buy tickets, they are given a wristband which they can register online and use it for admission, and purchasing food and beverages.

“We are using high tech and they will help speed up the lines,” Torres said.

And to make things much easier, the Box Office at the Agri-Center will be opened Wednesday (March 15) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tomorrow Thursday (March 16) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is so people will have a chance to buy their tickets and get their wristbands registered so that the day of the festival they can just walk in hassle free,” Torres added.

If you plan on going

International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare.

From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 17-19.

Talent schedule (also available online: www.pueblofest.com):

Friday (March 17)

Main Stage

Intocable 8 p.m.

Voz de Mando 6:45p.m.

Los Morros del Norte 5:30 p.m.

Los Valientes 4:15 p.m.

Rodeo Stage

Las Fénix 7:15 p.m

Voces del Rancho 6 p.m.

Alejandra Rojas 4:45 p.m.

Javier Uribe 4 p.m.

Cultural Stage

Fantasma 9 p.m.

Sonora Santanera 8 p.m.

Los Yes Yes 6:45 p.m.

Koritas Musical 5:30 p.m.

Rimel 4:15 p.m.

Corona Norteña 2 p.m.

Millenial Stage

X2 9 p.m.

Sheniel 8 p.m.

DJ Livia 7 p.m.

DJ Marks 6 p.m.

DJ Zay 5 p.m.

Family Stage

Velorio 7 p.m.

Esencia 6 p.m.

Inocencia 5 p.m.

Kadencia 4 p.m.

Patrones 3 p.m.

Los Sables 2 p.m.

Saturday (March 18)

Main Stage

Los Tigres del Norte 8 p.m.

Los Canarios de Michoacán 6:45 p.m.

Las Fénix 5:30 p.m.

Martha Hernández 2:45 p.m.

Rodeo Stage

Los Cuates de Sinaloa 7 p.m.

Ezequiel Peña 4:45 p.m.

Los Yes Yes 3:30 p.m.

Javier Uribe 2 p.m.

Cultural Stage

Little Joe 9 p.m.

Los Aztex 8:15 p.m.

Banda Los Sebastianes 7 p.m.

Bryndis 6 p.m.

Rimel 5 p.m.

Mariachi Juvenil 4 p.m.

Isaac Torres 1:45 p.m.

Millenial Stage

Snow 9 p.m.

Jamexican 7:45 p.m.

X2 6:30 p.m.

DJ Livia 5:30 p.m.

Sheniel 4:30 p.m.

Family Stage

Inocencia 6:15 p.m.

Reyes del Imperio 1:45 p.m.

Sunday (March 19)

Main Stage

Luis Coronel 9 p.m.

La Original Banda El Limón 7:45 p.m.

Proyecto X 6:45 p.m.

Los Amos 5:30 p.m.

Las Fénix 4:15 p.m.

Los Yes Yes 3:15 p.m.

Rimel 2:15 p.m.

Rodeo Stage

Banda Machos 8:15 p.m.

SuenaTrón 7 p.m.

Alejandra Rojas 5:45 p.m.

Javier Uribe 3 p.m.

Cultural Stage

Los Lobos 9:15 p.m.

Malo 8:15 PM

Flaco Jiménez 7:15 pm.

Tierra 6:15 p.m.

Q-VO 4:30 p.m.

Mariachi Juvenil 4 p.m.

Millenial Stage

Baby Bash 9:15 p.m.

X2 8:15 p.m.

Sheniel 7:15 p.m.

DJ Livia 6:15 p.m.

Family Stage

Los Aztex 8:15 p.m.

Inocencia 5:15 pm.

Reyes del Imperio 2:15 p.m.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Mexican folkloric dancers break Guinness World Record

View more video

Entertainment Videos