Columnist has Juan Gabriel, Lone Justice, Juan Luis Guerra and Bob Seger among his top concerts

As the son of a Tejano musician who traveled throughout West Texas with his band in the 1980s and 1990s before his retirement, and as someone who would write newspaper stories and take photos starting his freshman year at Delano High School (yes, Paul Chávez was in the same journalism class), I’ve always been attracted to the two.
Now, I have to confess: I have no musical talent, having failed lessons on the clarinet from my dad. As for singing, let’s just say that as an altar boy I was asked by the priest to step down from a Christmas choral rehearsal, whereupon he whispered to me, “Sit down next to me. You can’t sing.”
However, I do enjoy music. Ever since I first heard Angélica María croon ‘Eddy, Eddy’ on the radio, and later floated into the clouds with the Fifth Dimension’s ‘Up, Up and Away,’ music has been part of my life. I’d listen to Buck Owens (probably because my stepfather listened to tons of his music) and an up-coming singer named Vicente Fernández.
I remember going to sleep on Saturday night’s listening to Casey Kasem count down America’s top 40 hits.
My Sony Walkman inspires my running with tunes from Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark, Pepe Aguilar, Gustavo Dudemal, Johnny Cash, the Psycholedic Furs, and Flaco Jiménez, among others.
Yes, music is part of my life. In tribute to the upcoming PuebloFest, here is a countdown of my favorite concerts.
Honorable mentions: Carmen Jara (Eagle Mountain Casino, March 2010); Ana Bárbara (Merced County Fair, July 2005); Ezequiel Peña (Fresno Fiesta Days, 1992); Los Bukis (Visalia Convention Center, 1992); Juanes (Fresno fairgrounds, September 2001); Little Joy y La Familia (West Hills Lemoore Arena, March 12, 2012); Ricky Martin (Save Mart Center, April 2007).
11. Bob Seger (Bakersfield, 1978): I can’t remember the month clearly, but it was while I was at Fresno State that I took an evening off to go see the Detroit rocker at Bakersfield’s Fox Theatre. To this date, I have yet to see such a dynamic performer on stage. It was a long drive to the concert and back in time for classes, but the trip was worth it.
10. Los Horóscopos de Durango (Visalia Convention Center, June 2008): Sure, there is plenty to like about this group, especially sisters Vicky and Marisol Terrazas. The sisters held the audience that night with their back-and-forth banter, then peeled off song after song of the duranguense music that they helped popularize.
9. Fito Olivares (Downtown Fresno, September 2014): The king of the cumbia saxophone performed at a Mexican Independence Celebration at the Fulton Mall, where he delighted many with his dance-happy hits that include ‘Juana la Cubana’ and ‘Agüita de Melón.’ Four decades of music and Fito has yet to slow down, thank God. Maybe I’m prone to Fito’s music because my dad was a saxophone player.
8. Gipsy Kings (Berkeley Greek Theatre, August 1995): What is better than sipping wine, eating cheese and crackers and enjoying a nice summer day in Berkeley? Why, doing all of that inside the Berkeley Greek Theatre being serenaded by the infectious flamenco guitar work of the Reyes clan, while vocalist Nicolás Reyes’ unique, strong vocals pierced the afternoon sun. Perfection defined.
7. Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán (Fresno Selland Arena, March 2011): It was only fitting that the final edition of Radio Bilingüe’s ¡Viva el Mariachi! Festival saw the king of mariachi music as the headline act. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve listened to one of Rubén Fuentes’ compositions, a rendition of Juan Gabriel’s ‘Querida’ or a superb version of ‘Violin Huapango,’ nothing compares to it when you experience it in person.
6. Lone Justice, featuring María McKee (San Diego, 1987): If you grew up in the 80s, finding great music wasn’t a problem. But, if you wanted to get away from the new wave sounds that ruled the airwaves, you couldn’t go wrong with Lone Justice. Energized by its female vocalist, who was named several times as the country’s best female vocalist. Her voice was raw, but harnessed in a country blues sort of way. Search for her music on Youtube, and you won’t be disappointed.
5. Pepe Aguilar (Fiesta Broadway, April 2007): The son of the legendary Antonio Aguilar wanted to be be a rock star when he was growing up. It’s a good thing he didn’t hide from the ranchera music his dad helped popularize. At 6-foot-5, Pepe is difficult to overlook when he’s on stage. The bilingual singer has few peers who can caress a song like ‘Por Mujeres Como Tú’ or energize an anthem like ‘El Sinaloense.’
4. Gloria Trevi (Tachi Palace Casino, September 2016): The Mexican singer (who had once been called the Madonna of México) was about four hours late for a performance at the Lemoore casino due to a problem finding an FAA-approved pilot in McAllen, Texas. But, when she took the stage, she delivered during her ‘De Película’ tour, the audience didn’t mind. I’ve seen her perform at the Fresno fairgrounds and at the Orange County fairgrounds, but the energy she produced that night in Lemoore hasn’t been matched.
3. Fleetwood Mac (US Festival, September 1982): It didn’t matter that I spent my Labor Day weekend driving six hours from Modesto to Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino County, sleep in my car, and put up with 110-degree weather. Seeing the great Fleetwood Mac in concert was a dream come true. Sure, there were other acts like The Police, The Grateful Dead, Santana and Talking Heads were part of the three-day festival funded by Apple II creator Steven Wozniak. Seeing – and hearing and enjoying – Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mic Fleetwood, John McVie and Lindsay Buckingham was worth it. So what if the festival organizers lost a reported $12 million?
2. Juan Luis Guerra & 440 (Los Ángeles, fall 1990): There is no bachata musician around who can measure up to Juan Luis Guerra. And, it is more than his 6-foot-7 height. He is the only musician that made me stop at a Highway 99 rest stop near Tulare for a phone interview, and it was worth it. His ‘Burbujas de Amor’ has been the cause for love, babies and the end of wars!
1. Juan Gabriel (Rose Bowl in Pasadena, July 1993): Not only was he the first Latino to headline a concert at the world-famous Rose Bowl, but Juan Gabriel kept an estimated 75,000 people spellbound with his energy. While his mariachi and a full orchestra provided the music, Juanga jumped from hit song to hit song to satisfy an adoring crowd. From ‘Querida’ to ‘Hasta Que Te Conocí,’ the Mexican singer/songwriter dazzled for more than three hours.
Juan Esparza Loera has been editor of Vida en el Valle since it was first published in August 1990. His column appears on the second and fourth weeks. Send comments, suggestions or questions to: jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
