At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Kong: Skull Island’

The following are movies released this week, March 10:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 10 de marzo:
‘Kong: Skull Island’
A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic Kong./ Un equipo de exploradores y soldados viajan a una isla inexplorada en el Pacífico, ignorando que está cruzando hasta el dominio de monstruos, incluyendo el mítico Kong.
Cast/Elenco: Tom Hiddleston, Corey Hawkings, Brie Larso, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, John Ortiz
Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Raw’
When a young vegetarian undergoes a carnivorous hazing ritual at vet school, an unbidden taste for meat begins to grow in her./ Cuando una joven veterinaria se somete a un ritual de novato carnívoro en una escuela veterinaria, un sabor espontáneo por la carne comienza a crecer dentro de ella.
Cast/Elenco: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella, Laurent Lucas
Director: Julia Ducournau
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Last Word’
Harriet is a retired businesswoman who tries to control everything around her. When she decides to write her own obituary, a young journalist takes up the task of finding out the truth resulting in a life-altering friendship./ Harriet es una empresaria jubilada quien trata de controlar todo a su alrededor. Cuando ella decide escribir su propio obituario, una periodista joven se toma la tarea de encontrar la verdad resultando en una amistad que cambiará su vida.
Cast/Elenco: Shriley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski
Director: Mark Pellington
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Wall’
An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with an Iraqi sniper./ Un francotirador americano está atrapado en una guerra con un tirador Iraquí.
Cast/Elenco: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli, Spencer Thomar
Director: Doug Liman
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Ottoman Lieutenant’
It’s a love story between an idealistic American nurse and a Turkish officer in World War I./ Es una historia de amor entre una enfermera americana idealista y un oficial Turquía de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
Cast/Elenco: Michiel Huisman, Hera Hilmar, Josh Hartnett, Ben Kingsley
Director: Joseph Ruben
Rating/Clasificación: R
