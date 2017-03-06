Entertainment

March 6, 2017 1:46 PM

At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Kong: Skull Island’

The following are movies released this week, March 10:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 10 de marzo:

‘Kong: Skull Island’

A team of explorers and soldiers travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific, unaware that they are crossing into the domain of monsters, including the mythic Kong./ Un equipo de exploradores y soldados viajan a una isla inexplorada en el Pacífico, ignorando que está cruzando hasta el dominio de monstruos, incluyendo el mítico Kong.

Cast/Elenco: Tom Hiddleston, Corey Hawkings, Brie Larso, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, John Ortiz

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Rating/Clasificación: PG-13

‘Raw’

When a young vegetarian undergoes a carnivorous hazing ritual at vet school, an unbidden taste for meat begins to grow in her./ Cuando una joven veterinaria se somete a un ritual de novato carnívoro en una escuela veterinaria, un sabor espontáneo por la carne comienza a crecer dentro de ella.

Cast/Elenco: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella, Laurent Lucas

Director: Julia Ducournau

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘The Last Word’

Harriet is a retired businesswoman who tries to control everything around her. When she decides to write her own obituary, a young journalist takes up the task of finding out the truth resulting in a life-altering friendship./ Harriet es una empresaria jubilada quien trata de controlar todo a su alrededor. Cuando ella decide escribir su propio obituario, una periodista joven se toma la tarea de encontrar la verdad resultando en una amistad que cambiará su vida.

Cast/Elenco: Shriley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski

Director: Mark Pellington

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘The Wall’

An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with an Iraqi sniper./ Un francotirador americano está atrapado en una guerra con un tirador Iraquí.

Cast/Elenco: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli, Spencer Thomar

Director: Doug Liman

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘The Ottoman Lieutenant’

It’s a love story between an idealistic American nurse and a Turkish officer in World War I./ Es una historia de amor entre una enfermera americana idealista y un oficial Turquía de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

Cast/Elenco: Michiel Huisman, Hera Hilmar, Josh Hartnett, Ben Kingsley

Director: Joseph Ruben

Rating/Clasificación: R

