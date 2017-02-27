At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Logan’

The following are movies released this week, March 3:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 3 de marzo:
‘Logan’
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces./ En un futuro cercano, un Logan agotado cuida de un Profesor X enfermo en un escondite en la frontera mexicana. Pero los intentos de Logan de esconderse del mundo y su legado se terminan cuando una jovencita mutante llega, siendo perseguida por fuerzas oscuras.
Cast/Elenco: Hugh Jackman, Doris Morgado, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Rodríguez
Director: James Mangold
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Shack’
A grieving man receives a mysterious, personal invitation to meet with God at a place called ‘The Shack.’/ Un hombre afligido recibe una invitación personal, misteriosa para conocer a Dios en un lugar llamado ‘The Shack.’
Cast/Elenco: Octavia Spencer, Sam Worthington, Radha Mitchell, Alice Braga, Tim McGraw, Avraham Avis Alush
Director: Stuart Hazeldine
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘T2 Trainspotting’
A continuation of the Trainspotting saga reuniting the original characters./ La continuación de la saga Trainspotting en donde reúne a los personajes originales.
Cast/Elenco: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremmer, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wolf
Director: Danny Boyle
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Before I Fall’
February 12 is just another day in Sam’s charmed life until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day over one inexplicable week, Sam untangles the mystery around her death and discovers everything she’s in danger of losing./ El 12 de febrero es otro día más en la vida encantadora de Sam hasta que se convierte en el último. Atascada en revivir su último día sobre una semana inexplicable, Sam desenreda el misterio alrededor de su muerte y descubre todo lo que ella peligra perder.
Cast/Elenco: Zoey Deutch, Liv Hewson, Jennifer Beals, Halston Sage, Diego Boneta
Director: Ry Russo-Young
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Table 19’
Ex-maid of honor Eloise — having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text —decides to attend the wedding anyway only to find herself seated with 5 “random” guests at the dreaded Table 19./ Eloise, una antigua dama de honor — al haber quedado relevada de sus deberes luego de ser plantada bruscamente por el chambelán de honor a través de un texto — de todos modos decide asistir a la boda solo para encontrarse sentada con 5 invitados “al azar” en la temible mesa 19.
Cast/Elenco: Anna Kendrick, Lisa Kudrow, Amanda Crew, Wyatt Russell
Director: Jeffrey Blitz
Rating/Clasificación: Pg-13
‘Leap!’
Animation. An orphan girl dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house./ Animación. Una niña huérfana sueña en convertirse en bailarina y se escapa de su pueblo rural Brittany para irse a París, en donde ella se hace pasar por alguien más y accede al puesto de pupila de la casa Gran Opera.
Cast/Elenco: Elle Fanning, Dane DeHaan, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen
Director: Eric Summer, Eric Warin
Rating/Clasificación: G
‘Contemporary Color’
Documentary. In the summer of 2015, legendary musician David Byrne staged an event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to celebrate the art of Color Guard: synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles, and sabers./ Documental. En el verano del 2015, el legendario músico David Byrne organizó un evento en el centro Barclays de Brooklyn para celebrar el arte Color Guard: rutinas de baile sincronizado con banderas, rifles y sables.
Cast/Elenco: Simon Bennett, David Byrne, Nika Danilova, Christian Delmotte
Director: Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘My Scientology Movie’
Louis documents his investigation into what goes on behind the scenes of the infamous church of scientology./ Louis documenta su investigación en lo que sucede detrás de las escenas en la infame iglesia de cienciología.
Cast/Elenco: John Dower
Director: Rob Alter, Tom Cruiz, Paz de la Huerta, Tom De Vocht
Rating/Clasificación: NR
Comments