At the movies/ En el cine: ‘Get Out’

The following are movies released this week, Feb. 24:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 24 de febrero:
‘Get Out’
A young African American man visits his Caucasian girlfriend’s cursed family estate./ Un hombre joven afroamericano visita la hacienda maldita de la familia de su novia caucásica.
Cast/Elenco: Allison Williams, Keith Stanfield, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Daniel Kaluuya
Director: Jordan Peele
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Rock Dog’
Animation. When a radio falls from the sky into the hands of a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, he leaves home to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician, setting into motion a series of completely unexpected events./ Animación. Cuando un radio cae del cielo en las manos de un perro Tibetan Mastiff, él abandona su hogar para realizar su sueño de convertirse en músico, poniendo en moción una serie de eventos completamente inesperados.
Cast/Elenco: Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons, Lewis Black
Director: Ash Brannon
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘Tulip Fever’
An artist falls for a young married woman while he’s commissioned to paint her portrait during the Tulip mania of 17th century Amsterdam./ Un artista se enamora de una mujer joven casada cuando se le pide pintar su retrato durante la manía del Tulipán en el Siglo 17 en Amsterdam.
Cast/Elenco: Alicia Vikander, Cara Develingne, Dane DeHann, Christoph Waltz
Director: Justin Chadwick
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Bitter Harvest’
Set between the two World Wars and based on true historical events, it conveys the untold story of the Holodomor, the genocidal famine engineered by the tyrant Joseph Stalin. The film displays a powerful tale of love, honour, rebellion and survival at a time when Ukraine was forced to adjust to the horrifying territorial ambitions of the burgeoning Soviet Union./ Establecida entre dos Guerras Mundiales y basada en eventos históricos verdaderos, ésta expresa la historia sin contar del Holodomor, una hambruna genocida ingeniada por el tirante Joseph Stalin. La película presenta una historia poderosa de amor, honor, rebelión y sobrevivencia en un tiempo cuando Ucrania fue forzada a ajustarse a las ambiciones territoriales honoríficas de una Unión Soviética floreciente.
Cast/Elenco: Terence Stamp, Tom Austen, Barry Pepper, Max Irons
Director: George Mendeluk
Rating/Clasificación: R
Comments