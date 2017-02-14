Pueblo Fest unique for music, educational components

The countdown has begun for Pueblo Fest 2017, one of the biggest thee-day regional Mexican music festival in the Valley coming to Tulare next month.
With headliners like Los Tigres del Norte, Intocable and Los Tucanes de Tijuana organizers are expecting about 100,000 people to show up for three days of music, food, charrería, folklórico, and, most importantly, education and motivation.
“This is a three-piece event, a festival with a purpose,” said Euler Torres, member of the music group Los Malandrines and chief executive officer of Bold Production Inc., the company behind the massive event scheduled for March 17-19.
Besides the obvious musical aspect of the festival, the event will also be infused with educational and cultural pieces.
“This is what makes Pueblo Fest, unique, a one-of-a-kind event,” said Torres.
An array of motivation speakers are scheduled to participate along with Latino technology leaders from big companies such as Google and Facebook who will engage in a tech discussion panel. And, workshops on robotics and Bio Science will also be held.
For those attending the festival, “it will educate and empower them. This is what Pueblo Fest is,” added Arnoldo Ávalos, president of the board of Bold Production Inc.
The festival plans to employ the same technology used at Coachella Valley to make it easy for attendees to post photos and messages instantly on Facebook or other social media.
Now, our gente (people) can have that same experience they have at other festivals. We want to bring a better experience to the masses. Euler Torres
The cost of the event is $150 for a three day pass which can be purchased at any Costco store in the Valley (from Fresno to Modesto) or online. For those only able to attend one day, the admission price will be $49.99.
A total of 54 entertainment acts will be divided throughout the three days on four different stages.
As of now, besides the headliners, those confirmed to perform include: Voz de Mando, La Original Banda El Limón, Luis Coronel, Dj Livia, Ezequiel Peña, Grupo Bryndis, Banda Machos, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, Los Malandrines, Malo, Los Lobos, Flaco Jiménez, Little Joe, Los Canarios de Michoacán, Los Amos, Proyecto X, Las Fénix, Suenatrón, La Sonora Santanera, Alejandra Rojas, Los Yes Yes, Rafa Ramos, El Jamexican Jay One, Esencia, Snow Da Product, Nixon J. López, Sandy Carrillo, Los Sables, Grupo Kadencia, Noti Chica, Marisol ‘La Barby,’ Koritas Musical, Inocencia Norteña, Armando Infante, Banda Cerritos, Alex Ruiz, Ezequiel Peña Jr., Los Patrones de la Sierra, Javier Uribe, Isaac Torres, Q-Vo, Velorio, Banda Los Valientes, Sheniel, and Martha Hernández.
Pueblo Fest grew out of Las Posadas con Los Malandrines, a Christmas toy giveaway the band sponsored for years.
Organizers have partnered with over 50 local non-profits, students from local high schools, community colleges and universities. A portion of event proceeds will be donated back to the community.
The organizers are teaming with Univisión for sponsorships and support.
Tickets can be purchased on pueblofest.frontgatetickets.com.
Pueblo Fest is active on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram.
“Now, our gente (people) can have that same experience they have at other festivals. We want to bring a better experience to the masses,” said Torres.
Details: www.PuebloFest.com.
Comments