Billboard Latin Music Awards nominations are out, Nicky Jam takes the lead

Radio personality Enrique Santos, ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ entertainment correspondent and co-host of ‘Don Francisco Te Invita,’ Jessica Carrillo, singer and actress Danna Paola and social media influencer Christian Acosta appeared today at a special news conference streamed via Telemundo’s Facebook Live from the SLS Brickell in Miami, Florida, to reveal the finalists for the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The longest running and most prestigious awards show in the Latin music world will be produced by Telemundo and broadcast live on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. from The Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.
The complete list of finalists, in addition to exclusive content about this year’s three-hour ceremony, can be found at Telemundo.com/PremiosBillboard — the official website of the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Follow the excitement of the star-studded event on Twitter and Instagram @LatinBillboards and Facebook.com/LatinBillboards, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #Billboards2017.
Top finalists competing in multiple categories include Nicky Jam (9 entries), Shakira (9), Enrique Iglesias (8), Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho (8) Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga (8), Maluma (7), Juan Gabriel (7), J Balvin (7), Wisín (6) and Carlos Vives (6).
Urban music singer and songwriter Nicky Jam is a nine-time finalist this year, vying for Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; and Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo. His chart-topping song “Hasta el Amanecer” competes for Hot Latin Song of the Year; Airplay Song of the Year; Digital Song of the Year; Streaming Song of the Year; and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year; while his collaboration with Reik on “Ya Me Entere” competes for Latin Pop Song of the Year.
World music icon and top female finalist this year, Shakira is also a nine-time finalist for Social Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female; and Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo. Her collaboration with Carlos Vives “La Bicicleta” is up for Hot Latin Song of the Year; Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event; Airplay Song of the Year; Digital Song of the Year; Latin Pop Song of the Year; while her song “Chantaje,” featuring Maluma, also competes for Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event.
With a perennial presence on the Billboard music charts, International singer Enrique Iglesias is up for eight awards including Social Artist of the Year and Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo. His song “Duele El Corazon,” featuring Wisin, competes for Hot Latin Song of the Year; Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event; Airplay Song of the Year; Digital Song of the Year; Streaming Song of the Year; and Latin Pop Song of the Year; also earning Wisin six finalist mentions.
Mexican Sierreño musical group from Sinaloa Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho vies for eight awards including: Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group; Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group; and Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group. Their song “Te Metiste” competes for Streaming Song of the Year, while their album “Recuerden Mi Estilo” is up for Top Latin Album of the Year and Regional Mexican Album of the Year.
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga is an eight-time finalist for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group; Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group and Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group. Their songs “Solo Con Verte” and “Me Vas a Extrañar” compete for Regional Mexican Song of the Year, while their album “Que Bendicion” is up for Top Latin Album of the Year and Regional Mexican Album of the Year.
Up for seven awards is Colombian urban artist J Balvin who’s up for Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male; Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo; and Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Solo. His single “Bobo” is up for Latin Rhythm Song of the Year, while his album “Energia” is up for Latin Rhythm Album of the Year.
Colombian singer Maluma is a seven-time finalist, up for Social Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo; and Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Solo. The song “Chantaje” by Shakira, featuring Maluma, competes for Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event; his song “El Perdedor”, featuring Yandel, vies for Latin Rhythm Song of the Year; and his album “Pretty Boy Dirty Boy” is finalist for Latin Rhythm Album of the Year.
The late Juan Gabriel is also a seven-time finalist for Artist of the Year; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male; and Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Solo. His albums “Los Duo 2” and “Vestido de Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes” both compete for Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Pop Album of the Year.
Carlos Vives and Wisin are six-time finalists this year while Daddy Yankee and Julion Alvarez y Su Norteño Banda are five-time finalists. Up for four awards are CNCO, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Marc Anthony and Yandel; while Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda el Limon de Rene Camacho, Marco Antonio Solis, Pitbull, Prince Royce, the late Selena and Zion & Lennox are three-time finalists.
