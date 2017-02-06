At the movies/ En el cine: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

The following are movies released this week, Feb. 10:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 10 de febrero:
‘John Wick: Chapter 2’
The continuing adventures of former hitman, John Wick./ Las aventuras continuas del ex sicario, John Wick.
Cast/Elenco: Keanu Reeves, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane, Bridget Moynahan, John Leguizamo, Common, Laurence Fishburne
Director: Chad Stahelski
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Fifty Shades Darker’
While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her./ Mientras Christian lucha con sus demonios interiores, Anastasia debe enfrentar el coraje y envidia de las mujeres que estuvieron antes que ella.
Cast/Elenco: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Bella Heathcote, Tyler Hoechlin, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gray Harden, Rita Ora
Director: James Foley
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The LEGO Batman Movie’
Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted./ Bruce Wayne no solamente debe lidiar con los criminales de la Ciudad Gótica, sino también con la responsabilidad de criar a un niño que adoptó.
Cast/Elenco: Will Arnett, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Rosario Dawson, Mariah Carey, Zack Galifianakis, Michael Cera
Director: Chris McKay
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘A United Kingdom’
Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s./ El Príncipe Seretse Khama de Botswana causa un revuelo internacional cuando él se casa con una mujer blanca de Londres a finales de los años 40.
Cast/Elenco: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport, Tom Felton
Director: Amma Asante
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
