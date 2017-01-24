Latinos entre nominados al premio Óscar

El mexicano Rodrigo Prieto fue nominado al Óscar en la categoría de mejor fotografía por “Silence”, la película del cineasta Martin Scorsese, anunció hoy la Academia de Hollywood.
Prieto competirá por este galardón frente a Bradford Young (Arrival), Linus Sandgren (La La Land), Grieg Fraser (Lion) y James Laxton (Moonlight).
Se trata de la segunda nominación para el mexicano a lo largo de su trayectoria puesto que ya fue candidato a la estatuilla de la Academia de Hollywood por su trabajo en la cinta “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) de Ang Lee.
Si Prieto lograra el galardón sería el cuarto Óscar consecutivo de mejor fotografía que viajaría a México tras el “triplete” obtenido por Emmanuel Lubezki gracias a su labor en “Gravity” (2013), “Birdman” (2014) y “The Revenant” (2015).
Rodrigo Prieto (Ciudad de México, 1965) ha puesto su arte al servicio de directores tan reconocidos como Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013), Ben Affleck (Argo, 2012), Oliver Stone (Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, 2010), el español Pedro Almodóvar (Los abrazos rotos, 2009) o el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu (Amores Perros, 2000, entre otras).
Otro latino quien recibió nominación al prestigiado premio fue el puertorriqueño Lin-Manuel Miranda con la nominacion a la mejor canción con “How Far I’ll Go” de la cinta animada de Disney “Moana.”
Miranda competirá por la estatuilla frente a las canciones “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” y “City of Stars”, ambas del filme “La La Land”, el tema “Can’t Stop The Feeling” de la cinta “Trolls” y “The Empty Chair” del documental “Jim: The James Foley Story”.
El músico fue también candidato al premio a la mejor canción por “How Far I’ll Go” en la última edición de los Globos de Oro, aunque finalmente el reconocimiento se lo llevó “City of Stars” de la cinta “La La Land”.
Miranda pasa por un momento de máxima popularidad en Estados Unidos, especialmente tras el enorme éxito de su musical de Broadway “Hamilton”.
De cara al futuro, Miranda actuará en la secuela de “Mary Poppins”, participará en la versión con personajes reales de otro clásico de Disney, “The Little Mermaid”, y afrontará la adaptación a la gran pantalla de su musical “In The Heights”, entre otros proyectos.
Listado completo de nominados para la 89 edición de los Óscar
MEJOR PELICULA
“Arrival” (Paramount)
“Fences” (Paramount)
“Hacksaw Ridge” (Summit Entertainment)
“Hell or High Water” (CBS Films y Lionsgate)
“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)
“La La Land” (Summit Entertainment)
“Lion” (The Weinstein Company)
“Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios)
“Moonlight” (A24)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
“Arrival” de Denis Villeneuve
“Hacksaw Ridge” de Mel Gibson
“La La Land” de Damien Chazelle
“Manchester by the Sea” de Kenneth Lonergan
“Moonlight” de Barry Jenkins
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck por “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield por “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen por “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington por “Fences”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges por “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel por “Lion”
Michael Shannon por “Nocturnal Animals”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”
Ruth Negga por “Loving”
Natalie Portman por “Jackie”
Emma Stone por “La La Land”
Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis por “Fences”
Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman por “Lion”
Octavia Spencer por “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams por “Manchester by the Sea”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
“Kubo and the Two Strings” de Travis Knight y Arianne Sutner
“Moana”, de John Musker Ron Clements y Osnat Shurer
“My Life as a Zucchini” de Claude Barras y Max Karli
“The Red Turtle” de Michael Dudok de Wit y Toshio Suzuki
“Zootopia” de Byron Howard, Rich Moore y Clark Spencer
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Bradford Young por “Arrival”
Linus Sandgren por “La La Land”
Greig Fraser por “Lion”
James Laxton por “Moonlight”
Rodrigo Prieto por “Silence”
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Joanna Johnston por “Allied”
Colleen Atwood por “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Consolata Boyle por “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Madeline Fontaine por “Jackie”
Mary Zophres por “La La Land”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
“Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life, Animated”
“O.J.: Made in America”
“13th”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
“Extremis”
“4.1 Miles”
“Joe’s Violin”
“Watani: My Homeland”
“The White Helmets”
MEJOR MONTAJE
Joe Walker por “Arrival”
John Gilbert por “Hacksaw Ridge”
Jake Roberts por “Hell or High Water”
Tom Cross por “La La Land”
Nat Sanders y Joi McMillon por “Moonlight”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
“Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)
“A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)
“The Salesman” (Irán)
“Tanna” (Australia)
“Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
Eva von Bahr y Love Larson por “A Man Called Ove”
Joel Harlow y Richard Alonzo por “Star Trek Beyond”
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson por “Suicide Squad”
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
“Jackie” de Mica Levi
“La La Land” de Justin Hurwitz
“Lion” de Dustin O’Halloran y Hauschka
“Moonlight” de Nicholas Britell
“Passengers” de Thomas Newman
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul por “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” de “La La Land”
Justin Timberlake, Max Martin y Karl Johan Schuster por “Can’t Stop The Feeling” de “Trolls”
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul por “City Of Stars” de “La La Land”
Ralph y Sting por “The Empty Chair” de “Jim: The James Foley Story”
Lin-Manuel Miranda por “How Far I’ll Go” de “Moana”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Hail, Caesar!”
“La La Land”
“Passengers”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
“Blind Vaysha” de Theodore Ushev
“Borrowed Time” de Andrew Coats y Lou Hamou-Lhadj
“Pear Cider and Cigarettes” de Robert Valley y Cara Speller
“Pearl” de Patrick Osborne
“Piper” de Alan Barillaro y Marc Sondheimer
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
“Ennemis Intérieurs” de Sélim Azzazi
“La Femme et le TGV” de Timo von Gunten y Giacun Caduff
“Silent Nights” de Aske Bang y Kim Magnusson
“Sing” de Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
“Timecode” de Juanjo Giménez
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
“Arrival”
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Sully”
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“The Jungle Book”
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Eric Heisserer por “Arrival”
August Wilson por “Fences”
Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi por “Hidden Figures”
Luke Davies por “Lion”
Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin por “Moonlight”
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
“Hell or High Water” de Taylor Sheridan
“La La Land” de Damien Chazelle
“The Lobster” de Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou
“Manchester by the Sea” de Kenneth Lonergan
“20th Century Women” de Mike Mills.
