At the movies/En el cine: ‘Un Padre No Tan Padre’

The following are movies released this week, Jan. 27:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 27 de enero:
‘Un Padre No Tan Padre’
When Don Servando Villegas, 85, a good old fashioned Mexican patriarch gets expelled from his retirement home, his younger son Francisco takes him in. Don Servando is about to find out the truth about his son and his way of living./ Cuando Don Servando Villegas, de 85 años de edad, un patriarca mexicano chapado a la antigua, es expulsado del asilo de ancianos, su hijo menor Francisco se lo lleva a vivir con él. Don Servando está a punto de conocer la verdad sobre su hijo y su manera de vivir.
Cast/Elenco: Jacqueline Bracamontes, Camila Selser, Zamia Fandiño, Héctor Bonilla, Sergio Mayer Mori, Benny Ibarra
Director: Raúl Martínez
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’
Picking up immediately after the events in ‘Resident Evil: Retribution,’ Alice is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began –The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse./ Dándole seguimiento a los eventos inmediatos después de ‘Resident Evil: Retribution,’ Alice es la única sobreviviente de lo que fue la última barrera de la humanidad ante los zombies. Ahora, ella debe regresar a donde comenzó la pesadilla – The Hive in Raccoon City, en donde la Corporación Umbrella está reuniendo sus fuerzas para un ataque final contra los únicos sobrevivientes del apocalipsis.
Cast/Elenco: Ruby Rose, Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Iain Glen, William Levy
Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘A Dog’s Purpose’
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners./ Un perro busca encontrar su propósito en la vida durante el transcurso de varias vidas y dueños.
Cast/Elenco: Britt Robertson, Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, K.J. Apa, John Ortiz
Director: Lasse Hallstrom
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘Bastards’
Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him./ Tras saber que su madre les ha mentido por años sobre su supuesto padre muerto, dos hermanos cuates van en busca de él.
Cast/Elenco: J.K. Simmons, Owen Wilson, Bill Irwin, Ed Helms
Director: Lawrence Sher
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Gold’
An unlikely pair venture to the Indonesian jungle in search of gold./ Una pareja dispareja se aventuran a la jungla de Indonesia en busca de oro.
Cast/Elenco: Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Toby Kebbell
Director: Stephen Gaghan
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘The Salesman’
Is the story of a couple whose relationship begins to turn sour during their performance of ‘Death of a Salesman./ Es la historia de una pareja cuya relación comienza a convertirse en agria durante su participación de la obra ‘Death of a Salesman.’
Cast/Elenco: Shahab Hossesini, Taraneh Alidoosti, Babak Karimi, Mina Sadati
Director: Asghar Farhadi
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
Comments