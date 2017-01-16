At the movies/En el cine: ‘XxX: Return of Xander Cage’

The following are movies released this week, Jan. 20:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 20 de enero:
‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns to action for a new, tough assignment with his handler Augustus Gibbons./ A Xander Cage lo dejan por muerto luego de un incidente, aunque él secretamente regresa a la acción para una tarea nueva, difícil con su encargado Augustus Gibbons.
Cast/Elenco: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube, Nicky Jam, Neyman, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo
Director: D.J. Caruso
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘Split’
After three girls are kidnapped by a man with 24 dual personalities they must find some of the different personalities that can help them while running away and staying alive from the others./ Luego que tres chicas son secuestradas por un hombre con 24 personalidades ellas deben encontrar algunas de las diferentes personalidades que las pueda ayudar a escaparse y mantenerse vivas de las demás.
Cast/Elenco: Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson, Kim Director
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘The Founder’
The story of McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc./ La historia de Ray Kroc, el fundador de McDonald’s.
Cast/Elenco: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardillini
Director: John Lee Hancock
Rating/Clasificación: PG-13
‘The Resurrection of Gavin Stone’
A washed-up former child star, forced to do community service at a local megachurch, pretends to be a Christian to land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood./ Una ex estrella juvenil desplazada, es forzado a hacer servicio comunitario en una iglesia gigante, pretende ser cristiano para obtener la parte de Jesús en su Obra de la Pasión anual, sólo para descubrir que el papel más importante de su vida está lejos de Hollywood.
Cast/Elenco: Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Shawn Michaels, Neil Flynn, D.B. Sweeney, Tim Frank
Director: Dallas Jenkins
Rating/Clasificación: PG
Comments