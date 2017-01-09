17 items to look forward to

In the world of entertainment, we are hoping 2017 brings out the most memorable moments. Here are the top 17 items we hope will make 2017 a great one:
1. Latinos in the big screen: Latino actors continue to make an impact in Hollywood and we are hoping that this year they will leave their marks in the box office. Latino names hitting the big screen this year, include: William Levy in ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter;’ John Ortiz in ‘A Dog’s Purpose;’ Edgar Ramírez in ‘Gold;’ Jacqueline Bracamontes, Héctor Bonilla, Sergio Mayer Mori and Benny Ibarra in ‘Un Padre Tan Padre;’ John Leguizamo in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2;’ Karla Souza in ‘Everybody Loves Somebody;’ Becky G in ‘Power Rangers;’ Bella Thorne and Natalie Martínez in ‘Keep Watching;’ Michelle Rodríguez, Elsa Pataky, Tego Calderón and Don Omar in ‘Fast and Furious 8;’ Rosario Dawson in ‘Unforgettable;’ Zoe Saldaña in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2;’ Eva Longoria and Demián Bichir in ‘Lowriders;’ Óscar Nuñez in ‘Baywatch;’ Elena Anaya in ‘Wonderwoman’ Michael Peña in ‘CHiPS; Ana de la Reguera in ‘Everything, Everything;’ Salma Hayek in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard;’ Leonor Varela in ‘The Solutrean;’ Ana de Armas in ‘Blade Runner 2049;’ Gael García Bernal, Benjamín Bratt in ‘Coco;’ Penélope Cruz and Michael Peña in ‘Murder on the Orient Express;’ and Óscar Isaac and Benicio del Toro in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII.’
2. New TV series: Univisión kicks off the year with two new TV series this month (Jan. 15), one is ‘Su Nombre Era Dolores, La Jenn Que Yo Conocí’ (8 p.m.) – based on the life of the late singer Jenni Rivera – and the second one, ‘Blue Demon’ (10 p.m.) based on the life story of the Mexican wrestler. We’re hoping that the TV network will have more great shows in store for us for the rest of the year.
3. Angélica Vale returns to comedy: Do you remember the comedy telenovela ‘La Fea Más Bella’ (Univisión, 2006), starring the talented Mexican actress Angélica Vale? Then, we are hoping that Telemundo’s ‘La Fan,’ also starrring Vale will be just as comical and successful when it makes its debut Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 8 p.m.
4. Latinos and awards: More Latino musicians being recognized in the English-language market such as Maná, Reik, Gerardo Ortiz and Regulo Caro who were recently nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 scheduled for March 5.
5. Three-day music festival: Pueblo Fest, a three-day music festival – the first and biggest of its kind in the area – is scheduled for March 17, 18, 19 in Tulare and it is gaining momentum. Performers include, Los Tigres del Norte, Intocable, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Voz de Mando, La Original Banda El Limón, Luis Coronel, Ezequiel Peña, and many more! Details: www.boldproinc.com, (559) 991-6565.
6. Eugenio Dérbez is back: Mexican actor, writer, director and producer Eugenio Dérbez returns to Hollywood with the comedy, ‘How To be a Latin Lover’ (April 28) also starring Salma Hayek, Mauricio Ochmann, Omar Chaparro, Vadhir Dérbez. Besides playing the lead role, Eugenio is also the producer and we are hoping it will be as big of a hit as ‘Instructions Not Included’ (2013), which he also produced and starred in.
7. Huge Latino acts at the Gallo: Miguel Bosé brings his music to The Gallo Center for the Arts on April 20 (7:30 p.m) and Grupo Intocable on June 11 (6 p.m. ) This is the first time ever either artist has performed in Modesto – a huge deal for Valley fans, especially Modestans. Details: www.galloarts.org.
8. Couples gossip: We know there will be a lot more couples gossip and is it bad to admit that we are definitely curious to find out what will happen with Jennifer López, Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima? Each one of them have been photographed with new love interests.... and for Mark and Jennifer, they seem to keep getting younger and younger. Now let’s wait and see how far each relationship makes it.
9. New music by Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata Romeo Santos is currently working on his new album, we hope – really, really hope – the new album gets released this year.
10. MAC and Selena: MAC Cosmetics promised to release a second batch of the Selena MAC Collection and we’re hoping it doesn’t sell out again, so that everyone can get a hold of it and by everyone, I mean me.
11. New shows for Estrella TV: A few days ago, Estrella TV debuted two morning shows for the first time ever in the history of this network. They are a national news show titled ‘Primera Edición’ (7:30 a.m.) followed by the morning entertainment show ‘Buenos Días Familia’ (8 a.m.) Let’s hope this is only the beginning of many great surprises from this network.
12. Pepe Aguilar on tour: Pepe Aguilar will be touring Northern California, with a stop in Fresno on April 23. Details: www.ticketmaster.com.
13. Latino concerts: Looking forward to other Latino celebrities who are due for a tour, especially in the Central Valley, such as Shakira, Juanes and Ricky Marin.
14. Any Ricky Martin news: And, speaking of Ricky Martin, I wonder what he has in store for us this year. He always seems to amaze us with his work... and private life.
15. Bruno Mars concert series: Even though he doesn’t speak or sing in Spanish, Bruno Mars – who is of Latino descent – will bring his ‘24K Magic World Tour’ to our region including: Sacramento, San José, Fresno (2 dates), and Oakland. Details: www.ticketmaster.com.
16. More Latino TV shows: It’s time that English-language networks see the value in Latino-infused shows and that we see more of them. We miss the likes of ‘George López’ and ‘Devious Maids.’
17. More celebrity interviews: We hope this year brings us, Vida en el Valle, the opportunity to interview upcoming, established and interesting celebrities, like we’ve done in the past. Our next scheduled interview will be with Mexican award-winning actor Gael García Bernal for his role in ‘Neruda.’
