December 26, 2016 12:54 PM

At the movies/En el cine: ‘Gold’

The following are movies released this week, Dec. 30:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 30 de diciembre:

‘Gold’

An unlikely pair venture to the Indonesian jungle in search of gold./ Una pareja dispareja se aventura a la jungla de Indonesia en busca de oro.

Cast/Elenco: Bryce Dallas Howard, Matthew McConaughey, Rachael Taylor, Edgar Ramírez

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘Hidden Figures’

A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program’s first successful space missions./ Un equipo de mujeres afroamericanas le proporcionan a la NASA una información matemática importante necesaria para lanzar las primeras misiones espaciales exitosas del programa.

Cast/Elenco: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunts, Jim Parsons

Director: Theodore Melfi

Rating/Clasificación: PG

‘Live by Night’

A story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime./ Una historia puesta en la Era de la Prohibición y centrada alrededor de un grupo de individuos y sus tratos en el mundo del crimen organizado.

Cast/Elenco: Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Sullivan, Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller

Director: Ben Affleck

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘20th Century Women’

The story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California during the late 1970s./ La historia de tres mujeres que exploran el amor y la libertad en el Sur de California a finales de los años setenta.

Cast/Elenco: Elle Fanning, Alia Shawkat, Laura Wiggins, Billy Crudup

Director: Mike Mills

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘Paterson’

Set in the present in Paterson, New Jersey, this is a tale about a bus driver and poet./ Establecida en el presente en Paterson, Nueva Jersey, esta es la historia sobre un conductor de autobuses y poeta.

Cast/Elenco: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Helen-Jean Arthur, Owen Asztalos

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Rating/Clasificación: R

‘Fences’

An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life./ Un padre de familia afroamericano lucha con las relaciones raciales en los Estados Unidos mientras trata de criar a su familia en los años cincuenta y llega a términos con los eventos de su vida.

Cast/Elenco: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson, Russell Hornsby

Director: Denzel Washington

Rating/Clasificación: NA

