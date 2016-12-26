At the movies/En el cine: ‘Gold’

The following are movies released this week, Dec. 30:/ Las siguientes películas se estrenan esta semana, 30 de diciembre:
‘Gold’
An unlikely pair venture to the Indonesian jungle in search of gold./ Una pareja dispareja se aventura a la jungla de Indonesia en busca de oro.
Cast/Elenco: Bryce Dallas Howard, Matthew McConaughey, Rachael Taylor, Edgar Ramírez
Director: Stephen Gaghan
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Hidden Figures’
A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program’s first successful space missions./ Un equipo de mujeres afroamericanas le proporcionan a la NASA una información matemática importante necesaria para lanzar las primeras misiones espaciales exitosas del programa.
Cast/Elenco: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunts, Jim Parsons
Director: Theodore Melfi
Rating/Clasificación: PG
‘Live by Night’
A story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime./ Una historia puesta en la Era de la Prohibición y centrada alrededor de un grupo de individuos y sus tratos en el mundo del crimen organizado.
Cast/Elenco: Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Sullivan, Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller
Director: Ben Affleck
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘20th Century Women’
The story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California during the late 1970s./ La historia de tres mujeres que exploran el amor y la libertad en el Sur de California a finales de los años setenta.
Cast/Elenco: Elle Fanning, Alia Shawkat, Laura Wiggins, Billy Crudup
Director: Mike Mills
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Paterson’
Set in the present in Paterson, New Jersey, this is a tale about a bus driver and poet./ Establecida en el presente en Paterson, Nueva Jersey, esta es la historia sobre un conductor de autobuses y poeta.
Cast/Elenco: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Helen-Jean Arthur, Owen Asztalos
Director: Jim Jarmusch
Rating/Clasificación: R
‘Fences’
An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life./ Un padre de familia afroamericano lucha con las relaciones raciales en los Estados Unidos mientras trata de criar a su familia en los años cincuenta y llega a términos con los eventos de su vida.
Cast/Elenco: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson, Russell Hornsby
Director: Denzel Washington
Rating/Clasificación: NA
