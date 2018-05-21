Latino Spirit Awards -Lupita Lomelí

Para Lupita Lomelí, el recibir el reconocimiento del Premio Espíritu Latino por Logro en Periodismo y Medios de Comunicación el 7 de mayo en el Capitolio estatal, es la oportunidad de seguir siendo la voz de la comunidad latina en el Valle.
California-Mexico Advocacy Day included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the California Department of Education, the Mexican Ministry of Education, and the University of California Mexico Initiative.
California-Mexico Advocacy Day, an annual event hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Sacramento and the California State Senate, which celebrates the mutually-beneficial relationship between the State and its southern ally.