Q97.1 radio personality Danny Salas talks tacos at Taco Truck Throwdown 7 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno

The 7th annual Taco Truck Throwdown in Fresno attracted 12,382 hungry spectators to the Fresno Tacos baseball game and taco truck exhibition on Friday (July 28, 2017). it was the second-largest attendance record to Chukchansi Park this baseball season behind July 4 (14,202). Over 25 taco trucks entered the competition. Salas was one of the judges. The Fresno Tacos (Fresno Grizzlies) Triple-A baseball club completed a four-game sweep over visiting New Orleans Baby Cakes
Central Section City/County All-Star Football Game on June 16, 2017 at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School. The annual game, the 63rd, goes to County in a 41-22 victory over the City squad.

Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.

On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions. “We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.

Adrian Molina, co-director and writer of Pixar’s film ‘Coco,’ was honored by California Latino Legislative Caucus with the 2017 Latino Spirit Award in arts and entertainment at the state Capitol on May 1.

Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, and Jude Law star in 'King Arthur Legend of the Sword.' Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy - whether he likes it or not.

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

Mientras Venezuela se desgarra en una crisis profunda, los aficionados acudieron a la Noche de la Herencia Venezolana organizada por el Miami FC en el Riccardo Silva Stadium (FIU) a entregar sus donativos, el sábado 22 de abril, previo al partido contra North Carolina FC.